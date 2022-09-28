It was a day of sunshine, music and of course an array of hot rods, muscle cars and 1950s classics for the “Ken Rogers Memorial “Crusin” in Manchester Saturday, Sept. 24 at the former Southern Family Market parking lot.

The event was organized by Jennifer Rogers in memory of her late husband Ken, who died of COVID-19 at age 51 in September 2021.

