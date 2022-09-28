Caption 2 Capt.Devin DeFord receives a thoughtful donation from Jennifer Rogers this weekend. The money was raised during the “Memorial Cruise-in for Ken Rogers” and will be used for MPD’s Christmas Angel Tree program.
PHOTO PROVIDED
A host of hot rods, muscle cars and classics turned up for the first Ken Rogers Memorial “Crusin” in Manchester Saturday, Sept. 24.
It was a day of sunshine, music and of course an array of hot rods, muscle cars and 1950s classics for the “Ken Rogers Memorial “Crusin” in Manchester Saturday, Sept. 24 at the former Southern Family Market parking lot.
The event was organized by Jennifer Rogers in memory of her late husband Ken, who died of COVID-19 at age 51 in September 2021.
“Hopefully if everything goes well I will continue this every year,” Rogers said during the event. “I Just wanted to get everybody together because this is what he lived for, for cars and car shows and drag racing.”
Rogers said her husband was an avid drag racer and his orange 1971 Pro Street Chevy Camaro was always set for both street and dragstrip use.
“He was an avid drag racer, that car has always been drag raced,” she said.
Rogers said the Camaro was purchased by Ken in 1987 while he was still in high school, and it evolved through the many years of Ken’s ownership.
“It has went through a lot of transformations,” Rogers said. “It has went from small blocks to big blocks to blowers and it just kept growing. All of these people are great out here and a lot of these people know him by that car.”
Billy Lynn said he first met Ken during their high school years.
“I have known him since we both got our driver’s license and he was one of my closest friends until the day he passed away,” Lynn said. “We always built cars together over the years and stuff like that and he was a great guy and everybody in the car community loved him.”
Lynn said that while a lot of people will buy and sell different cars through the years, Ken always kept his 1971 Camaro.
“He had in high school, so it has a lot of sentimental value to everybody around here,” he said.
Rogers said she was pleased with the turnout for the event, and there were cars in attendance from as far away as Nashville.
The event also served as a fundraiser for The Storehouse Food Pantry and
The event also served as a fundraiser for The Storehouse and the Manchester Police Department’s annual Angel Tree program.
