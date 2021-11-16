Sixthman, a leader in immersive destination experiences on land and sea, announced recently that the company has named Bonnaroo’s Jeff Cuellar to the newly created position of Vice President of Partnerships.
In his role based in Atlanta, Cuellar will lead the strategy and outreach to grow new festival concepts across all genres of music, sport, comedy, film, TV and more.
Cuellar has been a significant figure in AC Entertainment (C3/Live Nation). In addition to Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Cuellar has organized Forecastle (Louisville, KY); High Water (North Charleston, SC); Railbird (Lexington, KY); Moon River (Chattanooga, TN); Homecoming (Cincinnati, OH); Gentlemen of the Road (Bristol, TN/VA and St. Augustine, FL); and Moogfest (Asheville, NC).
“Yes there will be a Bonnaroo 2022,” Bonnaroo’s Sam Reed told the Manchester Times. “Tickets will be on sale soon and announcements to come.”
Reed told the times that Brad Parker is handling Cuellar’s duties and that he is still on the team.
“Jeff will be missed for sure but we are really excited about the opportunity for him. He’s been amazing,” Reed said.
In a Sixthman release, Jeff Cuellar is quoted, “This is an exciting time, as people are looking for more intimate and engaging experiences that celebrate the diversity of their tastes. Sixthman, with their dynamic touchpoints and personalized opportunities, has an unrivaled platform for creating a truly unique event environment that is accentuated by the community it cultivates. I am excited to jump in with the team to create the most immersive events, for both artists and fans, that our industry has ever seen.”
Sixthman, which celebrated 20 years of serving guests immersive vacation experiences at 145 festivals this past August, returns to sea today, Oct. 21, with six back-to-back festivals from Miami — Chris Jericho Cruise, S.S. Neverender, The Kiss Kruise, Soulshine At Sea, The Rock Boat, The Melissa Etheridge Cruise. As fans of all genres continue to seek ways to come together with others who share their same passions, Sixthman is experiencing a rapid return to growth with 16 festivals and two services partnerships slated for 2022.