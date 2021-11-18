Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott is currently serving as special prosecutor in a high profile shooting death of a Warren County.
Jeremiah Benjamin Davis, 28, shot and killed Christopher Hollis during what could be a road rage incident in Warren County on Oct. 24.
According to reports in Warren County’s Southern Standard, the two men did not know each other when the two motorists came in contact on that Sunday afternoon. The two men exchanged words as they were traveling down the highway with Hollis shot while he was driving.
Davis has not been charged with any crime and Northcott, the district attorney in Coffee County, told the Standard a full evaluation will take time.
“It’s going to be months for sure,” Northcott told that paper. “The TBI and the investigator with my office are doing some follow-up interviews and there are some interviews which need to be done for the first time. We’re still gathering evidence, doing testing. I have to make sure I’m making an informed decision and making a decision that I’m comfortable with.”
Law enforcement officials in Warren County have recused themselves from the case due to family relationships.