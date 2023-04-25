1 SPORTS softball.JPG

Strikes out 13 vs Warren County

Kaitlyn Davis proved in her performance vs Franklin County that the easiest path from start to finish is the path of least resistance.  Davis would strike out six batters and allow no baserunners in four innings of perfection on April 18.  As an encore, Davis would strike out 13 batters just two days later in her dominance of Warren County.

