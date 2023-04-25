Kaitlyn Davis proved in her performance vs Franklin County that the easiest path from start to finish is the path of least resistance. Davis would strike out six batters and allow no baserunners in four innings of perfection on April 18. As an encore, Davis would strike out 13 batters just two days later in her dominance of Warren County.
In five district matchups this season, Coffee County has outscored its opponents 62-8. Coffee County is 5-0 in district play
Tuesday, April 18 - Franklin Co.
Franklin Co. did not manage to get far in the top of the first. Coffee County ace Kaitlyn Davis managed to strike out two of the first three batters she faced.
Willow Carden started things off for the Lady Raiders with a single in the bottom half of the inning followed by Davis helping her own cause blasting a two-run homerun.
Chesnie Cox got things started with two outs in the bottom of the second inning. Carden followed with a double allowing Cox to score.
Savannah Cooper and Davis kept the rally going with two outs each reaching base via walk. Paisley Campbell then doubled scoring Carden and Cooper pushing the early lead to 5-0.
Once again in the bottom of the third, the Lady Raiders rallied with two outs to keep the pressure on Franklin County. Madison Pruitt walked to start things off.
Cox and Carden each singled, with Pruitt scoring on an errant throw that also advanced Cox to second. Cooper then hit a three-run blast to clear the bases and push the lead to 9-0.
Following yet another quick three outs by Franklin County, Jalyn Moran was hit by pitch in the bottom of the fourth. Aleayia Barnes was in for Moran to run when Pruitt hit and reached on error. A Cox triple scored two runs and continued the trend of Coffee County scoring in every inning.
Following that, Carden doubled, and Cox scored. Cooper then singled and advanced on a bad throw which also allowed Carden to score. Campbell then ended the game with a homerun bringing the mercy rule into play as Coffee County soundly defeated Franklin County 15-0.
Junior Willow Carden finished 4-4 at the plate with three RBIs, sophomore Paisley Campbell added four RBIs on three hits, including her finishing homerun shot.
Thursday, April 20 - Warren Co.
Coffee moved to play Warren on Thursday and won in dominating fashion 11-1. With Davis back on the mound pitching, the first three Warren Co. hitters struck out, which was the theme for the contest.
Carden begins by reaching on an error and advancing to second on a fielder’s choice. Errant throws allowed Carden to score the only run of the first inning.
Davis’s dominance continued into the second inning, and Jalyn Moran’s solo homerun pushed the Coffee County lead to 2-0.
Pruitt began the bottom of the fourth with a walk. Cox followed with a single. Davis, again helping her own cause, singled and advanced on an error scoring Pruitt and Cox. The Lady Raiders led after four innings 4-0.
The bottom of the fifth started with a Moran walk. Cheyenne Vickers was put in for Moran and moved to 2nd on a passed ball while Barnes singled. Pruitt doubled and Vickers scored. Barnes then scored on a sacrifice. The Lady Raiders were in control through five innings 6-1.
Davis was hit by a pitch in what would be the last inning. Ava McIntosh was put in for Davis and Campbell followed also being struck by a pitch. Alivia Reel is in for Campbell and Ella Arnold singled to score McIntosh. Moran’s second homerun of the day, this one a three-run blast cleared the bases.
Barnes then walked and Pruitt followed with a single. Barnes would eventually score the knockout blow as Coffee County throttled Warren County 11-1.
Kaitlyn Davis was the star of the show again, striking out 13 batters and allowing just four hits and a run.
At a county meeting, held April 18 Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) Executive Director Amy Nix during explained that the center is facing a major fiscal cut due to the loss of two state grants.
The executive director of the Coffee County Drug Court Foundation Mike Lewis retired from his position on the eve of the release of a scathing comptroller citing major mismanagement within the fundraising arm of the local nonprofit organization.
Coffee County Ambulance Authority unanimously decided at the April 20 meeting to not enter into a contract with the organization that provides medical services to Bonnaroo to provide ambulances and crews needed for the festival to comply with state law.
The Manchester Rotary Club has partnered with the Coffee County Humane Society for the second installment of its “Even Better” community event which will be Noon until 3 p.m. at Common John Brewing Co. in Manchester.
An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has revealed a series of problems related to the Coffee County Drug Court Foundation, a nonprofit organization in Manchester. The foundation provides drug inpatient and outpatient therapy, testing, and other services.