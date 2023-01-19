Deceased male identified

Manchester Police investigation resulted in the identification of a deceased Hispanic male found Jan. 17 at edge of Walmart property as Carlos Oropeza, 45.
"On January 19, 2023 Investigators were able to notify the family of the deceased. ... Foul play is not expected in Mr. Oropeza’s death, but results of an autopsy are pending," MPD announced Thursday.
Manchester Police responded to Walmart on Tuesday in regards to a deceased person.
According to police, the individual was located behind Walmart near the edge of their property line. The individual was identified as homeless.
Investigators were unable to locate identification on the subject and was unable to immediately identify the subject or notify the deceased’s family.
"During the investigation it was determined that the deceased most recently resided in West Virginia. Investigators were able to obtain names and phone numbers for individuals that were believed to be family and/or friends with the deceased. The contacts and conversations led to investigators being able to identify the deceased," the department said.
Foul play is not expected in Mr. Oropeza’s death, but results of an autopsy are pending.
