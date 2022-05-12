Maggie’s Jewelers opened up in downtown Manchester, on the square, on April 2. Owner, Carlos Martin, started the jewelry store after having spent over 10 years in the industry. “I decided I didn’t want to work for someone else doing what I love to do,” said Martin. The business owner said that this was something he wanted to do for himself for a long time.
Throughout his years of experience in the industry, Martin noticed several things he didn’t like and decided he could improve and do them better on his own. “There were a lot of things out there with the bigger companies that I didn’t agree with. Things I knew I could do better like getting certain products in.”
Martin stated that after going independent, he realized that time frames given by big-name companies for product ordering were outrageous compared to the amount of time it takes him to order products. “I can get stuff in within days, whereas it takes them weeks or months.”
Martin got started in the jewelry industry in his 20’s when a friend who managed a jewelry store asked for his help and employed him on the weekends. “I really fell in love with it from there,” stated Martin. “It was a seasonal job that I worked for a few hours here and there, and it turned into a career. I’ve been doing this for ten-plus years now.”
Martin offers a wide range of services in his store. At Maggie’s Jewelers, you can get your jewelry repaired, your watch batteries replaced, rings resized, order custom jewelry and even have links added or removed from your bracelets and anklets. These services are offered at a highly competitive price. Another exciting and convenient service provided at the store is financing and layaway. These services aren’t offered in many places, so it is a unique service provided. Martin also supplies Maggie’s Jewelers branded credit cards if you so choose to own one.
Martin is proud and happy to be locally owned and operated and stated that is important to him that all of the business in and out gets to stay in the community. “Everything that is sold here stays in the community. If we don’t have something in store, we have the same vendors as the big box stores, so we can get the same items but cheaper.”
Martin invites everyone to check out the Facebook page for Maggie’s Jewelers, @maggiesjewelers. The doors are open to everyone, and all those interested are welcome to have their jewelry needs met at Maggie’s Jewelers.