During a rescheduled Manchester Board of Education meeting Thursday, Director of Schools Dr. Joey Vaughn discussed some initial outlines of how the system could use some of its ESSER 3, pandemic relief funds.
The funds will be in the ballpark of $3 million, though the specifics on how the funds should be spent are not concrete.
One certain areas of focus is learning loss, an aspect that the system is already dedicated to addressing.
“At the end of three years our kids are going to be performing where we want them to be,” Vaughn said.
The state Department of Education has proposed pre- and post-test to assess the effectiveness of the programs that the districts are implementing.
Vaughn mentioned that ESSER money is at the level of complexity that dedicated oversite will be needed and funded through the funds.
Currently the leadership team has pitched in to “cross the T’s” of the ESSER funds, but additional paperwork is coming.
Chairman of the Board Travis Hillis said that system should prioritize documenting the ESSER funds spending properly.
“I’m way more worried in the three year outcome if we don’t have these things done correctly, the fines that they implement. That’s why they are doing this. They will be accountable to the taxpayers, so they will not have a problem ripping everything out that we’ve tried to do,” he said.
Vaugh said that the ESSER funds amounts are confirmed, but not yet distributed. Any personnel hire discussed will not be hired until the plans are approved.