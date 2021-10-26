Four Coffee County dispatchers were recognized Oct. 21 by Coffee County 911 with Outstanding Performance Awards.
Supervisor Whitney Howard, Telecommunicator Brittany Yerby, Telecommunicator Kylie Carpenter and Telecommunicator Karen Helton were recognized.
On Oct. 7, these four Telecommunicators assisted in the coordination of a lengthy pursuit that initiated in Warren County. They coordinated radio traffic between Manchester PD, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Warren County Sheriffs Department. Their efforts, along with the responding Agencies resulted in the successful apprehension of a suspect without any injuries to the public.
Operations Manager Robert Jarman said, “What I saw as this was occurring was a coordinated effort of phone calls, high stress radio traffic and a level of professionalism displayed by our Telecommunicators that was inspiring. I’m proud to work alongside this team of true professionals to ensure the highest level of public safety.”