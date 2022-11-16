The Manchester Rotary Club hosted District Governor Dr. Alan Clark during its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 8 at The Mercantile Café in Manchester.
Clark currently oversees District 6780, which encompasses much of Middle Tennessee, including Coffee, Warren, Franklin and Grundy County.
Clark, who visits each of the 62 clubs in his district, asked Rotary members to think about how they can best serve their own club.
“Think about who you are as a Rotarian,” Clark said during the meeting. What is your role here…are you on a committee, are you a meet and greet person, are you working on project, do you give to the foundation, do you support the Rotary and make time for Rotary?”
Clark said Rotary International stands on two legs- fellowship and service.
“All of our surveys tell us the same thing,” Clark said. “We ask people what, is it they like about rotary, and it is always, ‘I love the fellowship and I love service above self.’ That is what it is all about.”
Clark said Rotary International has been making efforts during the past year to better define what Rotary is and its role in a community. Clark asked club members to think of the 1946 classic holiday film “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
The film shows lead actor Jimmy Stewart’s character George Bailey what his community would be like if he had never been a part of it.
“The whole community is a different place,” Clark said. “One way to define yourself is to think about this area…this community without your club. What are the things you do for your community that defines who you are?”
Clark said one objective he has is raising the Rotary Club’s profile in the communities they serve.
“We need to do a better job in our communities of talking about what we do,” he said “…The community doesn’t necessarily know what that Rotary brand stands for… They know people meet and they do some good work, but they do not know what rotary is all about.”
Clark also challenged Manchester Rotary members to grow the club by 10% by June 30, 2023.
“We started out in the district at 2,837 (this year),” he said. “We were always were at 3,000, always and we dropped because of COVID-19 and some age related retirements and things like that.”
Clark said his goal is to have District 6780 back up to 3,000 members by June 30, 2023.
