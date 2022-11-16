Rotary Club photo 01.jpg

The Manchester Rotary Club hosted District Governor Dr. Alan Clark during its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 8 at The Mercantile Café in Manchester.

Clark currently oversees District 6780, which encompasses much of Middle Tennessee, including Coffee, Warren, Franklin and Grundy County.

