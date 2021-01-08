Manchester Police responded Dec. 27 to a call at Motel 6 in response to a disturbance call in which a subject was kicking a room door and was armed with a knife.
According to the police report, multiple responding units questioned a subject later identified as Kenneth Wyatt Jr. who told police that some car stereo equipment and a backup camera had been stolen by two females.
Wyatt explained to police that he had giving the women a ride when his vehicle blew a tire in Tullahoma. Wyatt then left the two with the vehicle while he went to get the tire repaired. When he returned, the vehicle was ransacked and the Kicker Speakers, amp and camera gone, along with the females.
Officers spoke with the females who were residing at the motel and have identified one as Lisa Reed, who, police say was acting nervous. Advised of her rights, Reed was then questioned and disclosed that she was in possession of a baggy that contained what was believed to be methamphetamines.
The two females denied any knowledge of the stolen items, yet when their room was searched, a boxed speaker and backup camera were found. Removing the item from the box, officers found an additional 2 grams of meth, 1 gram of marijuana, one alprazolam pill and one dextroamphetamine pill inside the box.
Wyatt was advised of his Miranda rights and asked about the drugs, which he denied were his. He did indicate that the speaker was his.
Wyatt was arrested and taken to Coffee County Jail where warrants were obtained for possession of meth and simple possession of a Schedule VI, III and IV drug.
Reed was charged with possession of meth and booked into Coffee County Jail.