Does the County or Arrowheads Museum own the 5-acre land? Land valued millions of dollars  

Shawn Trail: Chick-fil-A interested in the property; reached out to museum

Currently there’s a dispute about the ownership of the 5-acre land the Arrowheads Aerospace Museum stands on. Coffee County officials claim the land belongs to the county. The county has filed a lawsuit; however, the museum has rejected the county’s claims and is asking the court to dismiss the case.

What are the stakes?

The five-acre property the museum stands on is located at a high-traffic area near State Route 41 and In­terstate 24 and could poten­tially be sold for millions of dollars.

According to discus­sions at meetings of the Coffee County Commission, several companies have ex­pressed interest in the prop­erty, including Chick-fil-A.

For example, currently, 5.78-acre commercial prop­erty near Exit 110 is listed for $3 million on www.land­farm.com.

Questions asked in 2007

This is not the first time the community has ques­tioned operations of the mu­seum. In 2007, the Manches­ter Municipal Arts Commis­sion wanted to use the area for constructing an arts cen­ter, stating that the museum has not lived up to its prom­ise. According to a story pub­lished in The Times in 2007, then-County Attorney Rob­ert Hazard issued a letter to then-County Mayor David Pennington, stating, “The language of the Resolution and Deed make it clear that ownership of the property reverts to Coffee County in the event it is not used as a welcome center, reception center for Coffee County, a museum and an arts and crafts center. It is my under­standing that the property has not been used for these purposes on any regular ba­sis for some period of time. I suggest that the county contact the current owner of the property and request that they convey their inter­est in same to the county.”

