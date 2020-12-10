Does the County or Arrowheads Museum own the 5-acre land? Land valued millions of dollars
Currently there’s a dispute about the ownership of the 5-acre land the Arrowheads Aerospace Museum stands on. Coffee County officials claim the land belongs to the county. The county has filed a lawsuit; however, the museum has rejected the county’s claims and is asking the court to dismiss the case.
What are the stakes?
The five-acre property the museum stands on is located at a high-traffic area near State Route 41 and Interstate 24 and could potentially be sold for millions of dollars.
According to discussions at meetings of the Coffee County Commission, several companies have expressed interest in the property, including Chick-fil-A.
For example, currently, 5.78-acre commercial property near Exit 110 is listed for $3 million on www.landfarm.com.
Questions asked in 2007
This is not the first time the community has questioned operations of the museum. In 2007, the Manchester Municipal Arts Commission wanted to use the area for constructing an arts center, stating that the museum has not lived up to its promise. According to a story published in The Times in 2007, then-County Attorney Robert Hazard issued a letter to then-County Mayor David Pennington, stating, “The language of the Resolution and Deed make it clear that ownership of the property reverts to Coffee County in the event it is not used as a welcome center, reception center for Coffee County, a museum and an arts and crafts center. It is my understanding that the property has not been used for these purposes on any regular basis for some period of time. I suggest that the county contact the current owner of the property and request that they convey their interest in same to the county.”