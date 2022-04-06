A large commercial food distribution center, Dot Foods, is planning to build a large center in Manchester.
The official announcement was made at the April 5 Board of Mayor and Aldermen, where a company spokesman briefed the board on what the company plans to invest locally.
Western Region General Manager Rich Raham told the board that Dot Foods is very much a family owned business.
Dot Foods, founded in 1960, specializes in restaurant food distribution shipping companies like Cisco and US Food Service.
The center will be 177,000 square feet of food distribution, including a frozen warehouse, a refrigerated warehouse and dry warehouse and office space.
The company intends to spend an estimated $50 million in land purchase, building construction and racking and equipment.
Over three years, said Raham, the company intends create 251 new jobs, annual payroll of $13 million.
Basically, Dot Foods buys truckloads of products from the manufacturer, the splits that into smaller trucks for distributors like Cisco who may not need a full truckload. This, according to Raham, keeps mom-and-pop companies competitive.
Think big; act small is the company motto
Dot Foods has 14 warehouses, 5,200 customers and 6,300 employees and serves 1,000 different manufacturers and boast 9 billion in sales.
Dot Food is proactive with hiring truck drivers offering a no experience necessary training program.
“If anyone wants to be a truck driver, let me know,” Raham said. “Go to drivefordti.com. We are actively hiring. We offer best in class benefits.”
Raham said that the facility will have an employee family health center.
Work on the Manchester distribution center will get underway late this summer, with a goal of having the facility operational in fall 2023.