The Storehouse photo.jpg

Volunteers at The Storehouse Food Pantry are joined by members of the Dot Foods team Monday, Oct. 24 during a drop-off of donated food items.

 Nathan Havenner

The Storehouse Food Pantry, 607 Hickerson St., Manchester, received a donation of food items from Dot Foods Monday, Oct. 24 as part of the company’s nationwide Neighbor To Neighbor giving program.

Rich Rahal, Dot Foods regional manager, said Dot Foods is a family-owned company that believes in giving back to the communities it is in.

