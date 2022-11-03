The Storehouse Food Pantry, 607 Hickerson St., Manchester, received a donation of food items from Dot Foods Monday, Oct. 24 as part of the company’s nationwide Neighbor To Neighbor giving program.
Rich Rahal, Dot Foods regional manager, said Dot Foods is a family-owned company that believes in giving back to the communities it is in.
The company broke ground on its 13th distribution center in the United States last August. The facility will be located in the Manchester Industrial Park and is scheduled to open in September or October 2023.
“Each of our distribution centers does it nationwide, so it is all going on right now,” Rahal said. “We did Good Samaritan food bank in Tullahoma first and then we did The Storehouse Food Pantry and next we are doing Good Samaritan in Manchester.”
Rahal said food items being donated include canned soups, cereals, pasta, tuna fish and other non-perishable items.
Staria Davison, president and founder of The Storehouse Food Pantry said the donation means a lot.
“This donation means that we will be able to feed more people and that we can reach more people,” she said.
The holiday spirit has filled Foothills Crafts in Manchester, as the store, which is operated by the Coffee County Crafters Association, prepares for its upcoming Holiday Open House scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12.
Colorful costumes and kids of all ages returned to the historic Manchester town square Monday, Oct. 31 for trick-or-treating during the return of the annual Safe on the Square. It was the first time the event has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.
Coffee County Ambulance Authority will pick up at the November meeting its discussion of dissolving the body to reform as a committee that will fall under the direct authority of the mayor and County Commission.