Dot Transportation, Inc. offers free truck driver training

Dot Transportation, Inc., the trucking affiliate of Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor, has partnered with the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in McMinnville to provide free truck driver training to those interested in starting a new career. DTI is currently hiring Class A CDL drivers in preparation for the opening of Dot’s 13th U.S. Distribution Center later this year in Manchester.

“We’re excited about joining the Manchester community and developing great partnerships like the one with the TCAT driver training program,” Anthony Soto, Dot Foods Manchester general manager, said. “We love hiring experienced drivers with all the road knowledge they possess and are actively recruiting for those applicants, but if you are not experienced, don’t let that deter you.”

