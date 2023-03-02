Downtown Antiques, located at 109 N. Irwin St. around the town square in Manchester has a new owner with big plans for the antique mall.

Lynn Pope said she officially took possession of the business from the Foster family February 5, and she is hard at work organizing and improving the space.

Tags

More Stories

On-duty deputy charged with DUI

On-duty deputy charged with DUI

Coffee County Sheriff Deputy Eric Nunley was charged with DUI and possession of a handgun while under the influence on Feb. 23, after coworkers reported the man acting as if intoxicated.    

Recommended for you