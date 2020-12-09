DREMC announces Manchester District Manager

Duck River Electric Membership Corporation (DREMC) is pleased to announce James Bates as the new Manchester district manager.
Bates has served in a variety of leadership roles in the electric utility industry, including as accounting manager, director of human resources and director of Key Accounts and Economic Development for the Mount Pleasant Power System, Mount Pleasant, Tennessee.
In addition to holding a bachelor of science degree in accounting, Bates is also a certified Key Public Power Account Executive through the American Public Power Association, is a Certified Power Executive and holds a customer service certificate through the Tennessee Valley Public Power Association.
With his experience and leadership abilities, he will prioritize supporting the existing Manchester DREMC team so that they can best serve the needs of the Coffee County community.