DREMC donates $25,000 towards economic revitalization

Duck River Electric Membership Corporation (DREMC) is facilitating a $25,000 contribution to support local economies, with $12,500 being contributed by DREMC and a matching $12,500 donation provided by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).
Several chambers of commerce have been awarded funding as part of this total donation to benefit their local communities. These include the Manchester Chamber, the Maury County Alliance, the Franklin County Chamber and the Marshall County Chamber.
Additional recipients will be announced soon.
Each of the chambers is being presented a portion of the total donated funds to support economic revitalization and job growth in their communities.
“DREMC is proud to support these chambers and the work they are doing to stimulate the economy during these challenging times,” said DREMC President and CEO Scott Spence. “The goal of this donation is to help existing businesses get the support they need to continue providing jobs, as well as to promote new business development, which creates even more jobs for the members we serve. This is one way by which DREMC can contribute to these efforts.”
This is the second COVID-19 relief contribution made by DREMC in 2020. In June, DREMC, with another matching contribution from TVA, made a $60,000 donation to their residential electric bill assistance program, Project HELP, which has supported hundreds of families facing financial instability.