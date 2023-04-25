1C CoffeeCoDrugCourt.jpg

The executive director of the Coffee County Drug Court Foundation Mike Lewis retired from his position on the eve of the release of a scathing comptroller citing major mismanagement within the fundraising arm of the local nonprofit organization.

"I retired from the Foundation on Thursday in hopes that the good work accomplished over the last 18 years can continue in our community," Lewis told the Manchester Times

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

Tags

Staff Writer

Download the free Manchester Times mobile app at the app store. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories.

More Stories

Drug Court director comments on report

Drug Court director comments on report

The executive director of the Coffee County Drug Court Foundation Mike Lewis retired from his position on the eve of the release of a scathing comptroller citing major mismanagement within the fundraising arm of the local nonprofit organization.

County will not provide standing ambulances for Bonnaroo

County will not provide standing ambulances for Bonnaroo

Coffee County Ambulance Authority unanimously decided at the April 20 meeting to not enter into a contract with the organization that provides medical services to Bonnaroo to provide ambulances and crews needed for the festival to comply with state law.

Rotary event to benefit Coffee County Humane Society

Rotary event to benefit Coffee County Humane Society

The Manchester Rotary Club has partnered with the Coffee County Humane Society for the second installment of its “Even Better” community event which will be Noon until 3 p.m. at Common John Brewing Co. in Manchester.

Recommended for you