Duck river watershed.jpg

Last year’s Duck River Clean-up’s 50 volunteers picked up 3,000 pounds of garbage from the waterway.

-Photo provided
2023 Clean-up homepage-qrcode (1) (1).png

Click on the QR code to register the upcoming event to be held on March 4.  

 The Duck River Watershed Spring Clean-up will be March 4; science classes at Coffee County Middle School are helping raise awareness of that project.  

Science teacher Deb Gray gave students the class goal of discovering how they could educate the community on the importance of having diversity in the watershed.

