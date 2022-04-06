Coffee County Manchester Public Library unveiled its Storybook Trail with a grand opening Saturday.
“This has been a project dear to me for a long time,” said Library Director Pauline Vaughn. “These trails are located all over Tennessee Parks and local parks such as ours.”
Vaughn said that the goal of the trail is to unite reading and the outdoors, especially for young readers.
The trail is a series of displays that contain pages of a book. As the reader walks along the trail, the story unfolds.
The storybook trail will be updated every two to four weeks with a new book that will also be added to the library’s collection.
Funding for the project comes from a $1,700 grant from the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation and $250 from the Coffee County Literacy council.
Vaughn thanked Coffee County Sheriff Deputy Craig Ring who oversaw the making of the panels with the trustees.
“I could not have done this without him and the trustees. He was so patient during the many snafus we encountered,” Vaughn said.
Manchester Parks and Recreation’s Jackie Burks installed the panels, Vaughn said.
“Everyone’s help and dedication for getting the project completed is greatly appreciated by me, my staff and by the community,” she added.