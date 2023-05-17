Annual tradition moves indoors

Crowds of volunteers stood outside in the steady rain while a parade of school buses led by a police escort made their way towards the front doors of Detention at The Elementary Friday, May 12.

Community participates in Purple Olympics

The South Central chapter of Alzheimer’s Tennessee welcomed friends, family, elected officials and community members to the fifth annual Purple Olympics to make Alzheimer’s a memory.

City budget fails

A divided Board of Mayor and Aldermen failed to pass the first reading to approve the 2023-24 budget at the May 10 special call meeting due to a split over Manchester Coffee County Conference Center funding.

