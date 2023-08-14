Eagle Scout refurbishes outdoor classroom

Eagle Scout 2.JPG

Coffee County Central High School Senior Aidan Hetrick recently saw a need at his school and decided to get to work, refurbishing the school’s aging outdoor classroom for his Eagle Scout service project.

Hetrick said he began tagging along to Boy Scot campouts with his older brother Drew during his preschool days. Now, in order to obtain the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America, he had to plan and execute a service project that, as the Eagle Scout Association manual puts it, would “demonstrate leadership of others while performing a project for the benefit of their community.”

