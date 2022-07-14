Early voting for the August Primary, General and Municipal elections is set to start this Friday, July 15.
For Tullahoma residents, the C.D. Stamps Community Center at 810 South Jackson St is the place to go early vote, while the Coffee County Administrative Plaza at 1329 McArthur St, Suite 6 is the place to go for Manchester residents. For C.D. Stamps the hours for voting are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Saturday is from 9 a.m. to noon. For the Plaza hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Early voting goes from July 15 to Saturday, July 30. The deadline to submit a ballot by mail is Thursday, July 28. Poll officials ask voters to bring a photo identification and it is also a good idea to have your voter registration card with you when you arrive at the polls.
For voters who do not vote during early voting, they will vote on Election Day Thursday, Aug. 4 at their assigned precincts, based on their residential address. Hours for all precincts in Coffee County will be 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Voters who have an address change will be asked to fill out a failsafe form to allow them to vote in the correct precinct.
For additional information, you may contact the Coffee County Election Office at (931) 723-5103.
State and federal primaries
On the ballot for the August election will the state and federal Republican and Democrat primaries for the offices of Governor, U.S. House of Representative (TN-4), state House of Representative for District 47, State Executive Committeeman and Committeewoman for District 16, as well as questions as to whether to retain or replace various judges on the state’s supreme and appellate courts.
Gov. Bill Lee will meet either Carnita Faye Atwater, Jason Brantley Martin or JB Smiley, Jr. in the November election. For the seat of U.S. House of Representative, U.S. Rep Scott DesJarlais will meet either Wayne Steele or Arnold J. White on the November ballot. For the race of State Executive Committeeman, Jerry S. Anderson will face off with Bobby Eddress Bush Jr. in November, while for the race of State Executive Committeewoman Amy L. Dennis will meet Shelia Younglove in November. For the race of state House of Representative for District 47, State Rep. Rush Bricken, R-Tullahoma, is running unopposed.
County mayor and sheriff races
On a local level, almost every political office on the county level, including Coffee County Mayor, all county commissioner seats in all districts, Circuit Court Judge Parts 1 and 2, county trustee, district attorney general, General Sessions Judge Parts 1 and 2, sheriff, circuit court clerk, county clerk, public defender, register of deeds, road superintendent, all road commissioners, all constables and all seats for county, Tullahoma City and Manchester City school boards.
While several county races are uncontested, there are races with multiple candidates to choose from. For the seat of Coffee County Mayor, sitting District 7 Commissioner Margaret Cunningham (I) takes on former State Rep. Judd Matheny (R) in the August general election. Current Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell (R) will not be seeking a third term but will be on the ballot for Coffee County School Board Seat 2: Districts 2, 6, 7 alongside Brent Parsley (R).
In the race for Coffee County Sheriff, incumbent Chad Partin (R) will go head-to-head with former sheriff’s department Captain Danny Ferrell (I) and Manchester Police Chief Investigator Brandon Tomberlin (I) in the August general election.
Alderman and city mayor races
Both Manchester and Tullahoma aldermanic seats will be on the August general election ballot, where voters will select four candidates to serve as alderman for their respective city.
For Tullahoma, incumbent candidates Daniel Berry, Rupa Blackwell, Sernobia McGee and Robin Dunn will go head-to-head with former Tullahoma Parks and Recreation Director Kurt Glick, Linda Periut Johnson, former alderman Jerry Mathis and Bobbie Wilson. Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Blanks announced earlier this year he will not be seeking reelection, ending his 13-year-long run as a city alderman in August.
For Manchester, incumbent and Vice Mayor Mark Messick will face off against Julie Anderson, David Bradley, sitting Commissioners Helen DeBellis, Joey Hobbs and Claude Morris, former alderman Donnie N. Parsley and James Threet. Due to Alderman Chris Elam’s resignation earlier this year, his seat became open for the August election.
The city of Manchester’s mayor Marilyn Howard (I) will run unopposed in her race. Howard was appointed to the seat in October 2020 after the passing of then Mayor Lonnie Norman.
Commissioner races
The full commission will see a complete reset following the redrawing of county districts in accordance with the 2020 Census. The new county district map has changed from 21 districts to nine, with two commissioners representing each district, resulting in a loss of three commission seats. For the August general election, each new district will see two seats up on the ballot. Out of the nine districts, five will have more than two candidates for voters to choose from.
The new District 2 will see sitting Commissioners Joey Hobbs (R) and Claude Morse (R) face-off with Mike Stein (D) at the August election.
For the new District 5, sitting Commissioner Missy Deford (R) will meet Tim Morris (R) and Bonnie Gamble (D) at the August ballot.
The new District 6 will see sitting Commissioners Dennis Hunt (R) and Bobby Bryan (I) meet Terry Hershman (R) in the August general election.
In the new District 7, sitting Commissioners Rosemary Crabtree (D) and Jackie Duncan (D) will meet Tina Reed (R) at the August general election.
The new District 8 will see sitting Commissioners Dwight Miller (R) and Tim Stubblefield (R) meet Marian Galbraith (I) on the August ballot.
Road superintendent and more
In the road superintendent race, incumbent Benton Bartlett (R) will face off against Ronnie Dale Watts (D) in the August general election. For the seats of road commissioner, Carolyn Beaty Duke (R) will meet James Randy Kennedy (I) on the August ballot for seat of Road Commissioner Seat 3–District 5.
For the race for the seat of Coffee County Clerk, Melissa Northcott Anderson (R) will meet incumbent Teresa McFadden (I) in the August general election.
School board races
The Coffee County School Board was reapportioned in November by the county commission to see three mega districts with three school board members to each mega district. This change expanded the school board from seven members to nine. The 2022 election will see two positions up for grabs for each seat.
For the race for the Coffee County School Board Seat 1–Districts 1, 3 and 4, Thomas E. Ballard (R), incumbent Freda K. Jones (I) and Gordon Matthews (I) will be on the ballot in August. The top two vote getters will serve four-year terms.
For the race of Seat 2–Districts 2, 6 and 7, sitting County Mayor Gary Cordell (R) and Brent Parsley (R) will be on the August ballot. The top vote getter will serve a four-year term, and the runner up will serve a two-year term.
For the race of Seat 3–Districts 5, 8 and 9, Jennifer Peacock Hodge (R) will meet Josh Frederik (I), incumbent Brett Henley (I) and Kathy Rose (I) in the August general election. The top vote getters will serve a four-year term, and the runner up will serve a two-year term.
For the Manchester City Schools board race, there will be three seats up for grabs. Travis Hill (R), Lisa Lovelady Gregory (I) and Prater Powell (I) will be on the August ballot.
Tullahoma City Schools has two seats on the ballot. Incumbent school board member Sid Hill (I) will face Gigi Robison (R) in August.