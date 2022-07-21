Coffee County voters can vote early for the Aug. 4 State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election now through Saturday, July 30.
Voter turnout as of Monday
Day 3 Total Voted: 535
Total Voted: 1,144
County Voters: 460
Tullahoma Voters: 431
Manchester Voters: 253
“Coffee County voters need to be aware that the August ballot is longer than we normally see and will take additional time to complete,” said Administrator Farrar. “In this election you’ll have the opportunity to choose which candidates will advance to the general election in November, to retain or replace judges and elect Circuit and General Session Court Judges, District Attorney, Public Defender, County Mayor, County Commissioners, Sheriff, County Clerk, Register of Deeds, Trustee, Circuit Court Clerk, Road Superintendent, Road Commissioners, School Board, Constables, Manchester City Mayor, Alderman and School Board, City of Tullahoma Alderman and School Board .”
Early voting runs Monday to Saturday until Saturday, July 30, and offers the convenience and flexibility of evening and Saturday hours.
Coffee County residents can find early voting hours, polling locations and view sample ballots on www.coffeecountytn.gov/electioncommission or the Secretary of State’s website GoVoteTN.gov and GoVoteTN app. The GoVoteTN app is free in the App Store or Google Play.
Coffee County voters are encouraged to review their sample ballot before they head to the polls. Reviewing your ballot and deciding how you will vote can reduce your time at the polls.
“With the longer ballot in this election, I encourage Coffee County voters to make your voice heard during our state's generous early voting period,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Casting your ballot early and reviewing your ballot before you go can reduce the amount of time it takes to vote."
Coffee County voters need to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it's expired. A student ID or out-of-state driver's license is not acceptable. For more information about what types of IDs are permitted, visit GoVoteTN.gov.
For more information about early voting and other election information, visit GoVoteTN.gov or contact the Coffee County Election Commission, 1329 McArthur St., Suite 6, Manchester, TN, 37355 or 931-723-5103.
