Come to the Cabaret! Berlin, New Year’s Eve, 1929: Millennium Rep brings the landmark of American musical theater, Cabaret, to the stage at the Manchester Arts Center beginning Friday, April 15. There’s comedy and tragedy, hot dancing and torch songs, all set against the rise of fascism in 1930s Germany.
Content warning: Cabaret includes sexuality, violence, and adult themes and situations, and is not recommended for children or younger teens.
Love, humor, decadence, and doomed romance can all be found at the Kit Kat Klub.
Director Jason Griffey’s cast includes new and old favorites: Sam Kell, Leslie King, Rick Ruiz, Crystal McCullough, John Wright, Joel Longstreth, Hope Petty, Chelsea Padro, Shay Starrett, Alex Torrejon, Janette King, Vanessa Jarman, Randall King, Jon Rubke, Skyler Wanamaker, Loralei Petty, and Gianna Afflerbaugh.
Erica Petersen is musical director and Danelle Afflerbaugh serves as choreographer.
Cabaret runs April 15-16 and April 22-24, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and military, and $10 for students, and are available at millenniumrep.org or by calling 931.570.4489. The 2022 Millennium season is sponsored by Capstar Bank of Manchester.
The MAC is located just off the Manchester square at 128 E. Main St.