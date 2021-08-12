The first week of school was not without its controversy for Tullahoma High School.
Before the bell rang Friday morning, dozens of students marched along the front sidewalk carrying signs and chanting “Education over discrimination!”
Their issue was the unequal enforcement of the school’s dress code, as well as its discriminatory nature against themselves as young women.
According to some students, around 30 different girls were “dress coded” within the first few days of school, either being caught before class or pulled out of class to have their clothes examined for dress code appropriateness. Additionally, students claimed, certain students with certain last names or friendships with teachers and administrative staff were allowed to wear clothes that were out of dress code. Those allowed to wear the non-compliant clothes, students said, were also of a certain economic class, making the dress code and its enforcement classist as well as sexist.
“The problem is that they care more about a dress code than the students [sic] education,” one student, Brianna Scoggins, said of the situation.
“We are mainly protesting about how we get pulled out of class and our education gets put on pause for the dress code,” Brianna Aldrich said. “They are basically teaching us our bodies matter more than our brain and in the dress code it can be paraphrased to say that students with self-respect follow the dress code so those of us out of dress code apparently have no self-respect for ourselves, which is false.”
Hayden Spademan also commented on the situation, saying the dress code enforcement was “out of hand.”
“The first day over 15 girls and boys had been asked to change or be sent home because of what they were wearing,” she said. “There has been absolutely no [warning] that the dress code rules had changed this year, that just proves how this school cares more about what we wear than us actually sitting down to learn. Then as soon as these people get home at 1:15 the first day, there are pictures of the cheerleading squad, all out of dress code. Our school is classist and only picks and chooses who they want to dress code. This is not right.”
Some parents, including Laura Pickering, corroborated the claims.
“My daughter has been pulled out of class twice this week and sent to the office to check to see if she was in violation of the dress code,” she said. “She was not. She missed valuable education time when she was in dress code. She has never been in trouble at school and is in honors classes. This is not all about rebelling children. It’s about children being upset because they … feel like they are being unnecessarily shamed.”
The students held their protest for about 15 minutes before school began before walking into the building, dressed in exaggerated forms of clothes that are not permitted by the school dress code.
‘Avoid unnecessary distractions’
School administration says the enforcement of the dress code is just one of many policies and procedures that begins on the first day of school.
“The dress code at Tullahoma High School, along with other student expectations, has been included in the THS handbook for many years and is acknowledged by the students each year via signatures from both students and parents,” THS Principal Jason Quick said. “The majority of the students who violated the dress code policy were returning students from last year and were aware of the expectations for THS students.”
“Each year it is typical for teachers, staff and administrators to focus on a variety of rules, procedures and expectations in order to establish a learning environment that is safe and positive so that students can thrive,” Director of Schools Catherine Stephens said. “Dress code is one area that can seem to be focused on more heavily in the early days of the school year to establish the clear expectation of acceptable attire that allows all to focus on teaching and learning and to avoid unnecessary distractions.”
According to Quick, the first four days of school saw around 40 dress code violations, including students with multiple infractions, and included violations such as “holes in jeans in instances where the skin was visible above the acceptable height, crop tops, shorts that were too short, T-shirts deemed inappropriate per dress code policy and leggings without the appropriate shirt length.”
“With less than 40 violations so far this week—some of which included multiple infractions from the same students—and with an enrollment of over 1,100 students, we are pleased with the acceptance of the THS policies and procedures by our student body,” he said.
School officials were notified of the potential for a protest through social media, according to Stephens.
“School administrators were alerted about the possibility and set procedures to ensure those students were kept safe,” Stephens said. “SRO Willie Young did an exceptional job providing a safe passage for those students who chose to voice their opinions in this way.”
Additionally, both administrators encouraged the students’ desires to express their first amendment rights, though Stephens reiterated that the school has certain policies and procedures in place for a reason.
“THS always supports the opportunities for students to express their views, opinions and ideas,” Quick told The News. “We believe utilizing the freedom of speech and expression is central to the development of our young people, and we encourage them both to be exercised. Today has been another great day at Tullahoma High School, and we cannot wait for the best year ever.”
“TCS always values our students’ opinions and encourages them to speak out when they feel there is a topic needing to be addressed,” Stephens told The News. “At the same time, rules and procedures, in this case the dress code at THS, are in place to eliminate distractions in the classroom and provide a positive learning environment for all. Mr. Quick has taken the time to listen to students’ voice their opinions on this matter, which resulted in an update to the school’s dress code.”
Dress code changed
That change in the policy took place just two days after the school year began, with specific clarifications added to certain expectations and allowed for holes in jeans to a certain degree.
The previous policy stated holes “may not be above the knee” for pants, and any holes or frays of the pants “above the knee” which were “caused by normal wear and tear must not reveal skin.” The updated policy now states students can wear pants with holes in them so long as the holes that may expose skin are not located “above the length of the longest fingertip when extended arms are at the student’s sides.”
The revised dress code also changes length rules for shorts, skirts and dresses. The previous policy stated shorts should be “no shorter than mid-thigh;” the updated policy lists the longest-fingertip-length rule that also applies to holes in pants. The policy for skirts and dresses previously stated they should be “no shorter than the top of the knee;” the updated policy also has the longest-fingertip-length rule.
Leggings, jeggings and other athletic/compression-style pants are also now under the longest-fingertip rule, whereas before they could be worn with a dress-code compliant shirt that was no shorter than mid-thigh.
The updated dress code also does away with a provision that prohibits “oversized jewelry or belt buckles” and “clubs or organizations that are not affiliated with THS.”
“The revision that was put out to all students and families connected to the dress code provided language that allows any student or parent to understand the expectation of the appropriate length of clothing, etc.,” Stephens said. “This revision was intended to be helpful and ensure clarity of what is acceptable attire.”
Photo concerns
In addition to the concerns about the dress code, students and parents also expressed concerns about a photo that circulated online. The photo depicts Quick standing outside a girls’ restroom by the cafeteria. Some students and parents claimed that the photo showed Quick inappropriately “busting only girls” on dress code violations.
School officials, however, said the photo is an old one and was not related to dress code issues.
“The photo taken at the conclusion of the prior school year shows Mr. Quick standing outside of the restroom area at an appropriate distance,” Stephens said of the issue. “Administrators, at times, have to move to a location where a situation is occurring and be prepared to intervene or offer assistance. When this photo was taken, during an early release day last year, there was a disciplinary situation happening in the girl’s restroom; he called for a female administrator to come to the bathroom to respond to it. While he waited for the female administrator to arrive, he stood nearby and informed the ladies inside that they needed to exit.”
Comments from a family member of Quick’s on a social media post about the situation stated he was working on a disciplinary issue involving a student vaping in school, which is prohibited.
Fair or not fair?
Discussions on the fairness of the school’s dress code range in opinion, with some parents and students claiming the dress code has not been properly updated in decades and others calling it a fair standard for the school.
Erica Murphy, a parent of a THS child, said the dress code is “well within reason.”
“It is seemingly comparable to the standards found within most high schools around the country,” she said. “It must clearly not be a burden to the vast majority of students enrolled at THS as the number of students who have shown difficulty within the Dress Code is minimal.”
She said she was glad to see the students protesting and exercising their Constitutional rights, though the issue was more of an “age-old debate by youth who are trying so hard to figure out the world and its boundaries.”
“This clearly shows that they feel as though they will be heard and their concerns listened to by THS Principal Mr. Jason Quick and his staff,” she said.
THS Student Body President Joey Bagby also felt the dress code was fair to the students.
“The dress code never became any more strict, so students had enough time and access to recognize what clothes are and aren’t appropriate to wear at THS,” he said.
Bagby added that he respected how peaceful the protest was and validated the concerns of his peers; however, he did not feel there was “much substance behind the protest” as the school had just recently relaxed the dress code a few days prior.
Bagby further said he felt certain students’ attire could be deemed “too far” when it caused a “genuine disruption to the class.”
“I don’t think a shoulder or a rip above the knee will cause someone to lose track of their studies,” he said. “Our dress code ensures that something can’t go too far, yet there is nothing too limiting in the dress code.”
Murphy said the dress code came down to a matter of respect.
“In my opinion, dressing modestly is a way of respecting oneself and your neighbor,” she said. “The standards that have been adopted by Tullahoma City Schools allow for both personal expression and self-respect as it relates to how the students may choose to dress.”
Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education Chairman Kim Uselton said the school board “fully supports” The school board fully supports each schools administrative staff in the implementation of all policies and procedures as outlined in their student handbook.