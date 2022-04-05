Early voting for the state and county primary election will be April 13-28. Coffee County Administrator of Elections Andy Farrar suggests voters to be ready to cast their ballots.
“During early voting and on Election day, voters should look over the ballot prior to placing their votes. The Election Commission will have sample ballots posted at every site where voters enter and ballots are also available on our website at www.coffeecountytn.gov/electioncommission,” Farrar said.
“Also, I would like to let the voters know the staff of the Election Commission and Election Officials that work during early voting and on Election Day, according to Tennessee State law, cannot discuss anything on the ballot or give any information about the candidates.”
Farrar said that voters should look at each race and pay special attention to how many candidates they will be voting for in that particular race.
“All County wide races will be a vote for one candidate. District races such as County Commissioners, County School Board, and Constables, voters will vote for two candidates. Manchester School Board voters will vote for three (3) candidates and Tullahoma School Board voters will vote for two candidates,” he said.
Winners in the May primary will move on to the August General Election where they could face an independent candidate if one is running in that race.
“Voters should be aware that in both parties' primary elections, there may not be enough candidates that qualified to be on the ballot as there are positions available to vote for in multi-candidate races,” Farrar said.
Farrar also stresses that all voters are required to have a state or federal picture ID in order to vote.
There have been significant changes because of redistricting in Coffee County.
Farrar said that all active registered voters should have received a new voter's card in February or March. Anyone who not receive a new card or has moved recently, should contact the Election Commission office at 723-5103.