The Coffee County Election Commission approved Administrator of Elections Andy Farrar’s plan at its Dec. 7 meeting changing the number of polling places from 23 to 16.
This change is the result of the reapportionment of the county from 21 districts to nine.
Farrar’s plan was based on the condition of the precincts, their parking lots, the building’s heating and air, overall condition and safety. In the past, some polling locations have been located in community centers without heating or air.
“The number one thing was to get out of these unsafe locations. If we find after the May election and we have long lines … we can increase the (number of) precincts,” Farrar said. “We may over the next 10 years have to add precincts. We have to have a plan to have buildings that we can grow, add machines and workers so we may not have to add buildings,” he said.
“I would like to thank all the facilities in Coffee County that have allowed the Election Commission to provide Election Day voting at their buildings over the past 10 years. We rely on our churches' and many local organizations' help in order to provide Election Day voting precincts as close as possible to each and every Coffee County citizen,” Farrar said.
“Coffee County will be consolidating 23 Election Day voting precincts down to 16 locations. I would like the citizens of Coffee County to know that I wanted to accomplish three main goals during this redistricting process,” he said.
“The safety of our election workers and the county voters, precincts where we did not have heating or air conditioning, the size of parking lots that were not sufficient in size to handle the number of voters on Election Day, and a need for handicap parking and ramps were the main goals to overcome. With the help of churches and other facilities, I believe we have been able to secure locations adequate in each area of the county for the 2022 elections. Each voting location needs to have adequate space and facilities to handle the increase in voters. The changes were needed due to redistricting and reducing 21 smaller county commission districts to nine larger districts. Next, I wanted to look at consolidating lower voter turnout precincts with higher voter turnout precincts. The commission approved consolidations in each part of our county. The four voting precincts in Manchester will now have two larger locations, Tullahoma's eight voting precincts will consolidate to six locations and rural Coffee County's 11 precincts will consolidate to eight locations.
“Each location will have sufficient room to add more workers and more voting machines to handle the increase in these larger voting districts while keeping the processes in place to avoid longer wait times. Lastly, I looked at cost. By reducing and consolidating voting precincts, it will lower the cost of having an election in several different ways: delivery and setup of each precinct, the total number of workers we are required to have at each voting precinct to administer an election and the cost of programming and buying ballots for each precinct, etc.,” Farrar.
The Election Commission will be sending out new voter registration cards to every active registered voter beginning the end of January. We can not start this process until the State Legislators pass the State of Tennessee redistricting plan in mid-January.
The Election Commission approved the following precincts:
1-1 Manchester First Baptist Church
2-1 Trinity Baptist Church
3-1 Coffee County Rescue Squad
3-2 Lakewood Baptist Church
4-1 New Union Church of Christ
4-2 Forest Mills Church of Christ
5-1 Hickerson Station Volunteer Fire Station
5-2 Blanton’s Chapel Community Center
6-1 Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center
6-2 Hillsboro Community Center
7-1 CD Stamps
7-2 Wesley Heights Methodist Church
8-1 Lion’s Club
8-2 Grace Baptist Church
9-1 Wilson Avenue Church of Christ
9-2 Cedar Lane Church of Christ
Farrar said that Blanton’s Chapel precinct may be moved to an as-yet unnamed church in the area. At the time of the meeting, the church’s board had not had the opportunity to meet to approve housing the precinct. A new location will be approved during a special call meeting, tentatively planned for January.