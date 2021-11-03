The Coffee County Election Commission approved a motion that will reduce the number of election day precincts from the current 23 to a working total of 18. The committee cautioned that the specifics of what polling places would be used will be discussed at its Dec. 7 meeting.
The change comes with the Coffee County full commission’s acceptance of a redistricting plan to restructure the number of county districts from 21 to 9.
Initial plans call for two polling locations per precincts, though Administrator of Elections Andy Farrar floated a suggestion to vary the number of polling locations by need. This move, Farrar cautioned, could create a false impression of favoritism for certain locations.
Election data shows that turnout for was highest for in-person voting at Tullahoma’s Lion’s Club and Grace Baptist precincts with over 1500 people voting there Nov. 3, 2020.
These two locations now fall in precincts eight and nine. The idea could be to put two precincts in in each district in Tullahoma, one in each Manchester Districts and the remaining rural districts would see three precincts.
“The look (that we might be trying to slow some locations and speed others) is only reason I’m hesitant, and I just don’t know the answer to that.” Farrar said.
The committee looked at a report from Farrar that showed voter turnout at each precinct over the last several elections. Attention by the commission was given to not only the overall turnout but addressed spikes in turnout during the day. Early morning crowds and late evening crowds can slow voter flow significantly.
Once the final plan for precinct locations has been determined and approved, CTAS will then draw the lines on the map to where voters should vote. Then the 34,700 voter registration cards will be mailed in January and February.
One benefit of reducing the number of precincts is that it allows the election officials better distribution of number of voting machines for precincts.
Chairman Bill Bates noted, “…going down to 18 would be a substantial reduction in precincts…the total number of machines would be about the same.”
At 18 precincts, the average would be 28 voters per hour per precinct, using the total number of people who voted in November 2020. Narrowing that data to in person voters make the number about eight voters per hour.