Coffee County Emergency Medical Service will celebrate its 50th anniversary this coming Jan. 1, but this auspicious occasion may come with an unfortunate gift, the loss of its top level certification.
In 1986, Coffee County became an Advance Life Support Ambulance Service.
Michael Bonner, Chief at Coffee County Emergency Medical Services, presenting the department’s budget requests at the May 24 Budget and Finance meeting told the committee that with the next audit the department could become a Basic Life Support Ambulance Service.
“I do not want to celebrate that with us going back to the same place we stared,” Bonner said.
“The issue for us at this point is paramedics,” he said.
Pre-pandemic, Bonner explained, had to have an advanced life support certified person, EMT and a paramedic on an ambulance. Now the state standards have been loosened to allow basic EMTs and a “driver” a person who only has a CPR card.
Basically, an advanced life support ambulance is equipped with airway support equipment, cardiac life support, cardiac monitors as well as a glucose-testing device. The ALS ambulance also carries medications onboard. Patients can receive a higher level of medical monitoring and include those who need continuous IV drips, those on a chronic ventilator, and those who require cardiac monitoring.
Basic life support transport, however, is really more for patients who have lower extremity fractures, patients transferred to sub-acute care facilities or who are discharged to home care, psychiatric patients, and other non-emergency medical transportation. The personnel of BLS ambulances is not allowed to do any procedures that break the skin of patients, which includes giving injections, administering medications, starting an IV, or any necessary medical process, including cardiac monitoring.
“We do not have enough paramedics to maintain that licensure level,” Bonner said.
To maintain that level, 100% of the calls must have a paramedic on board. The department does not have that.
At 90% paramedic staffing per each call, the department could maintain a Level 2 certification, but according to Bonner, the department is more realistically at Level 3 (100% with an AMT and a Basic Life Support person) or Level 4 (90% with AMT or Basic Life Support).
“Absolutely, we would fall to a Level 3 or 4 because we are having to utilize drivers and basic EMTs way too often,” he said.
Bonner noted that the state does not mandate the county maintains any given level. He stressed though that the Advanced Life Support designation was something the county wants for the community.
Bonner noted, however, that the allowable duties for the AMT and EMT can do in the event of ventricle defilation is very short.
“The bulk of advanced life support care is done by the paramedic. That is why it is so urgent that we have our full contingent of paramedics,” Bonner said.
Employee loss
Coffee County Emergency Medical Service needs staff.
“We are losing our medics,” Bonner told Budget and Finance. “We’re not talking about a medic shortage tonight. We’re talking about losses.”
Bonner said that recently the department has lost 26 employees; 13 were paramedics.
One instance cited was of a new hire with experience as a volunteer firefighter who seeing his check for $1,000 after logging 100 hours in a two-week pay period walked off.
Currently the department has a staff of only 17 out of 33. There are only two stations currently being manned at this time.
This shortage, bottom line, stretches the department to the breaking point.
“We’ll build the service back, but it means for the next couple of years, you’re not going to have paramedics on those ambulances,” Bonner said, noting the path to medic certification is a two-year process.
“That’s too long a window for this county to not have those paramedics,” he said.
According to the presentation, Coffee County is the busiest service in the lower Middle Tennessee region and the most desperate. The department also offers the lowest pay of any local comparable services.
Committee responds
Budget and Finance only heard the budget request during the meeting and responded with questions and discussion. Over the coming weeks leading up to the full commission’s vote to approve next year’s budget, the commission will hash out its recommendations for what will fit into the budget and what could be cut. Too many additions would surpass revenues and require a tax increase.
Commissioner David Orrick asked the majority of the questions, querying Bonner on topics ranging from the overall shortage of paramedics to asking of the 24 hours on, 48 off schedule was actually better than having two 12-shifts.
“Pay is a factor, but I think there’s many more things contributing to not being able to retain employees beside the wages,” Orrick said.
The increase could spell out a $0.08 tax increase into the budget. EMS has a $2.8 million budget and the requested $3,628,818 for an increase of $798,483. Salaries are the majority of that, in addition to a spike of $25,000 in the fuel budget.
Commissioner Lynn Sebourn said that small incentives like the already offered education stipends will not be enough to solve the problems they have.
“We’re talking about getting them an education benefit, but if they went and did that, they’d still be making as much as if they were starting out … making almost as much … as at other places,” he said.
“We are not going to encourage people to come by not paying them. On top of that, if I look at this county and look at the history of giving future pay raises, I’d think twice again,” Sebourn said.
“Nobody wants to spend money, but at the end of the day, but if we’re going to get an ambulance service, we’re going to have to that or scale back our ambulance service,” he said.
Ambulance Authority Chairman Tim Stubblefield said the end game if nothing is done to correct the staffing issue would be to outsource the service to a private company.
“Money is the start,” Stubblefield said. EMTs starting out make $10.18 per hour plus overtime.
Budget and Finance Chairman Bobby Bryan called privatized ambulance service a less than ideal scenario.
“I don’t feel we ever need to go to a private ambulance service. We exist with our primary objective being emergency response and emergency care. You go to a private ambulance service, they’re in it for profit. The possibility of them putting more emphasis on non-emergency runs is very tempting because that’s where the profit the money is,” Bryan said.
He asked rhetorically, how much will the tax payers feel an ambulance service is worth.
“We’re looking at the taxpayers accepting that our ambulance service provides $1 million a year service to this county. That’s what the ambulance service is costing the taxpayers a year,” Bryan said, factoring what the department collects in billing.
“How much of a cost would they be willing to accept…” Bryan said.