The salary increases for Coffee County Emergency Medical Service personnel have begun improve the staffing situation within the department, according to the chief’s report at the August meeting of Ambulance Authority.
Chief Michael Bonner said that the service still has 11 full time openings, 10 of them need to be medics and 1 Advanced EMT.
“I have four ‘leads,’ One has turned a notice in. One supposed to today or tomorrow,” Bonner said at the Aug. 18 meeting.
“These are all former employees coming back. Two are medics, two are AEMTS. That will tremendously help stabilize the shifts.”
Bonner said that once the new salary took effect, staff members were more available. The service still has staffing issues, but the situation has improved.
“We’ve hired a couple of basic (EMTs) and drivers,” Bonner said, noting that he has several prospective drivers, but no licensed personnel to partner with them to form a crew.
“Getting these four licensed personnel can create four more units instead of two.”
Bonner said that several staff members have passed certifications or have started additional education.
“I thinking getting out of those low levels and into those higher levels, yeah, that’s helping. It’s helping bringing back some of the lost sheep. That’s absolutely wage driven,” Bonner said.
“I’m not going to start singing ‘Hallelujah’ just yet, but it’s looking good on the start that the interest is piquing and word is getting out,” he said.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.