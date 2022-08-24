EMS
File photo

The salary increases for Coffee County Emergency Medical Service personnel have begun improve the staffing situation within the department, according to the chief’s report at the August meeting of Ambulance Authority.

Chief Michael Bonner said that the service still has 11 full time openings, 10 of them need to be medics and 1 Advanced EMT.



