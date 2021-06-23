The Coffee County Ambulance Authority is in desperate need of Emergency Medical Service workers.
During the June Ambulance Authority meeting, Director of the Coffee County EMS Michael Bonner gave out his report showing EMS experienced its busiest month while having a staff shortage.
According to Bonner, EMS hit a new record for the number of calls received in the month of May of responding to 938 calls among the four station zones in the county. The Manchester station received 536 calls, Tullahoma South received 181 calls, Tullahoma North 161 calls and the New Union station received only 59 calls.
While May was the busiest month, Bonner added that while May was the busiest month, it was also the worst staffed month.
According to data presented to the board, from May 2020 to May 2021 EMS was low-staffed for an average of 13 days. Then he showed data he’s been tracking since joining EMS in 2014 and showed on average EMS was short staff for 13 days a month for the last seven years.
“It’s not a new problem,” Bonner said. “It does seem to be a worsening problem, and I think a lot of that is everyone else is getting worse.”
Bonner said as of the meeting there are 33 full-time EMS employees, which includes 30 crew members and the three captains on the trucks. He added there are nine full-time openings, with five of them needing to be medics and four needing to be advanced emergency medical technicians (EMTs). Of the five needed medics, three are needed to get the captains off the units so they can run their shifts.
Ambulance Authority committee member Tim Stubblefield asked if and where have applications for the opening have been posted. Bonner said the job listings have been listed on the Coffee County government website, the Coffee County EMS Facebook page, the county newspapers and on jobs4tn.gov.
When asked if they were using Indeed.com, Deputy Chief Paul Tibbs said they haven’t listed openings on Indeed yet as it costs $16 a day for a listing. Bonner also discussed costs for listing the openings in other places like the The Tennessean, The Chattanooga Times Free Press and EMS World.
Stubblefield made the recommendation that EMS should use Indeed to list the openings
“I think you would get better results if you did that,” Stubblefield said.
He asked Bonner if there was any funding in the current budget that can be used to pay to advertise the job listings. Bonner said he could move some money to do so.
A motion to use $1,000 to be used for advertising the job listings passed unanimously.
Anyone wanting more information about applying can go to coffeecountytn.gov/jobs and visiting the Coffee County EMS Facebook page.