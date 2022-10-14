While cats and dogs make up the majority of household pets in the United States, some pet owners prefer a companion of a less common nature.

Manchester resident Karen Fisher is known for bringing her pet Macaw Diego to Coffee County football games and other community events.

Tags

More Stories

Cardiologist comes to Manchester

Cardiologist comes to Manchester

Renowned cardiologist Kelly Davis, MD, FACC, an interventional cardiologist with Ascension Saint Thomas Heart, will be seeing patients here in Manchester.

Strategic Planning Committee defines mission

Strategic Planning Committee defines mission

The Coffee County Strategic Planning Committee addressed at the Thursday, Oct. 6, some of what the group hopes to learn and then the ways it will distribute that collected information with the public.

Proposed annexation fails in 2-4 vote

Proposed annexation fails in 2-4 vote

While the Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman approved a resolution to adopt a Plan of Service for 12.63 acres of property for a proposed housing development on Oakdale Street, a separate resolution to annex that property into the City of Manchester failed in a 2-4 vote, making the Plan o…

Manchester City Schools observe safe schools week

Manchester City Schools observe safe schools week

The National School Safety Center, state governors and state school superintendents sponsor America's Safe Schools Week, October 16-22, 2022. This observance is also actively supported by local, state and national public officials and professional organizations.

Aldermen: ‘more to hiring police chief than MTAS assessment’

Aldermen: ‘more to hiring police chief than MTAS assessment’

The City of Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman unanimously approved William “Bill” Sipe as the next Manchester chief of police during its Oct. 4 meeting, but some board members are saying more went into that decision than the scores the five candidates received on their University of Ten…

Recommended for you