While cats and dogs make up the majority of household pets in the United States, some pet owners prefer a companion of a less common nature.
Manchester resident Karen Fisher is known for bringing her pet Macaw Diego to Coffee County football games and other community events.
“He likes going out,” Fisher said. “He is in harness, he may not always appreciate the harness, but he is good about it, so I take him out in the harness.”
Diego is a Blue and Gold Macaw that originally belonged to a friend of Fishers in Iowa.
“I have known Diego since he was six months old and I used to babysit him when I lived up there,” she said.
When Diego’s former owner needed to rehome him, Fisher decided to bring him back to Manchester with her.
He is one of a menagerie of birds that Fisher owns, in addition to her box turtles and cats.
“I am owned by 31 parrots,” Fisher said. “Most rescues, some personal, all loved.”
Fisher said she enjoys bringing her birds out in public to teach more people about them.
“I take them to Home Depot, Fred Deadman Park, the kids at the park love it when I bring him up,” she said. “I have also been at the library when they have had their summer program.”
Fisher said she has had a love of birds since she was a little girl, but was not able to get her dream bird--an African Gray Parrot-- until she was an adult.
“I wanted them, as my dad would put it, since I was knee high to a grasshopper, but I knew the bird I wanted wasn’t going to be a parakeet or something my parents could afford,” Fisher said. “I wanted an African Gray.”
After losing her husband, Fisher decided it was time to bring home her dream bird. She purchased Ghandalf about 20 years ago, and the bird is expected to live between 50 and 60 years.
“I have everything from Parakeets which are 3-10 years,” she said. “I have Cockatiels, all the way up to the big Macaws, which can run 80-100 years old easy.”
Fisher said that some birds have such a long life expectancy, that many bird owners have to make accommodations for them in the wills.
According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, just 2.8% of households with companion animals’ own birds, while 38.4% of those households’ own dogs and 25.4% own cats.
“Birds are not as common,” Fisher said. “People are discouraged from getting anything bigger, but you would be surprised at the people who do have birds.”
For the Jacobs family, the latest addition to their hobby farm is a pair of foxes that first took up residence a few months ago.
“We found them on a local sales network,” Kimberly Jacobs said. “Somebody had them for sale in Morrison and she had two left, a brother and sister.
Jacobs said they went to purchase the foxes because they thought they would be interesting to have.
“The male, he is named Blaze and the female is named Mystic,” she said.
Jacobs said that while she was a little reluctant to add the foxes to their collection of horses, pigs, chickens and a goat, her daughters encouraged her to give it a try.
“I said if you all want them we will go get them,” she said.
The family built a permanent enclosure for the foxes, giving them room to run around and play.
“They are really active,” Jacobs said. “They are not aggressive, we were just in there petting them.”
When it comes to diet, the foxes normally eat Hill Science Diet dog food because it has taurine, a naturally occurring amino-acid. The foxes also get chicken and vegetables as a treat.
Bree Jacobs said the average lifespan of foxes is only 2-3 years in the wild, but that increases to about 12 years when they are in captivity.
Kimberly Jacobs said the foxes have been a nice addition their hobby farm, and she believes being around the animals is good therapy for her daughter Alison, who has mild cerebral palsy.
“When we got the foxes and the animals it was somewhat to help her too,” she said. “It helps her with her therapy. She helps us feed and she gets the eggs every day and she has got a couple pet goats she pets.”
Jacobs said there seems to be the perception that foxes are unfriendly animals, but that has not been her family’s experience.
“I think people think they are wild,” Jacobs said. “When we got them my son, said those things will bite you, and they don’t. They are really, really gentle and that was surprising to me, how I guess you would say friendly they are to people.”