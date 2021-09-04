I often have trouble deciding on the topic for this article, but this week it was easy. I was driving back from looking a hay field with severe damage from fall armyworms when I received call from Terry Turner. He told me that he had fall armyworms in his lawn and my article needed to be about fall armyworms! Fall army worms have done severe damage to many pastures, hay fields and other plants this past few weeks. Often fields and lawns are severely damaged before they are detected.
The armyworm is the caterpillar of the fall armyworm moth. It feeds primarily on grass, fresh sod, hay fields and other summer and fall crops. However, you may see the most problems with Bermudagrass and pastures. An armyworm’s life span is about twelve days, with the last couple of days being the period where armyworms eat the most. Quickly, they turn lawns brown and patchy.
Check for fall armyworms and other caterpillar pests in turfgrass by preparing a soap solution of 2 teaspoons of liquid dishwashing detergent in a gallon of water. Pour this solution over a 2-foot by 2-foot area (four square feet). These caterpillars will be forced to the surface by the irritating soap solution. Sample periodically through the spring and summer and treat when any populations of these caterpillars are detected. Control is best done when the caterpillars are in their early stages and still small. If not treated, they can reach high population levels and totally defoliate fields or yards.
Insecticides recommended for fall armyworm control in a lawn include GrubEx 1 with the active ingredient Chlorantraniliprole or Conserve SC with the active ingredient Spinosad. Insecticides recommended for pasture or hay include Prevathon or Vantacor with the active Chlorantraniliprole. These insecticides have a 4-hour field entry interval and 0-day application restriction for forage or hay. Intrepid 2F with the active ingredient Methoxyfenozide has been used effectively by some our hay producers. It should not be applied within 7 day of harvest but has a 0-day application restriction for grazing. Sevin XLR Plus 4 with the active Carbaryl is also an option, but cattle must be removed. Do not apply Sevin XLR Plus 4 within 14 days of harvest or grazing in a pasture or hay field. Whichever option you use, be sure to read the label and follow the label.
Unfortunately, you may have to make more than one insecticide application when they are as prevalent as right now. However, insecticides are very safe and effective if you use them according to the label. There are several options, so you might want to get suggestions from your farm supply store or local garden center.