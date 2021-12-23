Erik Elgouhary, 46, of Manchester passed away Friday after being involved in a single car accident on I-24 West in Rutherford County. Elgouhary was traveling to work when his Dodge Ram suddenly left the roadway striking a tree. He was killed instantly. Family and friends are devastated by the loss.
According to his obituary, Elgouhary is survived by four children, Taylor Elgouhary, Justin Elgouhary, Trey Elgouhary, and Ayden Howell. Daughter Taylor remembers him as someone who encouraged his children to explore their interests and follow their dreams. His son Trey describes his dad as a good arguer, adventurous, and always interested in learning new things.
Keith Goeringer, a friend of Elgouhary’s for 30 years says, “He was the kind of guy that would do anything for you and was always there if you needed him.”
Another longtime friend, James Armstrong, met Elgouhary when they were both teenagers, and Armstrong was working on the family's farm.
"He was a brother to me," Armstrong remembers. "Erik always found a way to bring everybody together. That's the kind of man he was. He was kind, loving, thoughtful, selfless. I'm heartbroken."
Elgouhary was a new coach for Coffee County Soccer League, coaching both the spring and fall season of 2021 with plans to continue next spring. Coaching youth soccer alongside his son Trey allowed him to encourage players and share his love of the sport.
Brittany Howell, whose daughter Sadie played both seasons for Coach Elgouhary told the Times, “He was the best coach for those little kids. The first season (as a new coach) he kind of got the kids no one picked, and he encouraged them every practice and never let them feel down after all the losses, and that last game of the season they won and it was an awesome moment. Sadie loved him as a coach and her friend. His love for the game and those kids will live on in Sadie’s heart most definitely. He truly made her believe she could and she did.”
The final report from Tennessee Highway Patrol was not available at press time, but multiple accidents were reported Friday amid rainy conditions and busy holiday traffic. Mr. Elgouhary's full obituary can be read here.