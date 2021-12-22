Coffee County Family Treatment Court celebrated the return of three healthy parents to their children on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 15, 2021 during Family Treatment Court graduation.
“Your journey to graduation has not been an easy one. You have repaired family relationships, obtained stable housing, maintained full time employment, become productive members of the community, and most importantly, dedicated yourselves to the demanding work of becoming healthy parents,” said Judge Greg Perry via ZOOM.
“Rarely does anyone walk into a court room for a happy occasion but today your graduation reflects a growing attitude in today’s justice system that the possibility of real change in an individual’s life is possible. Today we celebrate the challenging work and commitment of our graduates and their families to recovery. This program is not easy it requires a deep commitment to succeed and is extraordinarily difficult to get through. The daily drug testing calls, weekly appointments with court staff, bi-weekly court appearances, Child and Family Team meetings, visits from the Department of Children’s Services, completion of substance abuse treatment and mental health treatment, parenting and budget classes, and visits from Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are quite demanding requirements that you have completed. Today we recognize and celebrate your decision to change.”
This is the first graduation class to begin and complete the program under the direct supervision of General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge Greg Perry.
Family Treatment Courts (FTCs) serve children, parents, and families involved in the child welfare system due to parental substance use as a contributing factor to child abuse or neglect.
Between 60 and 80 percent of substantiated child abuse and neglect cases handled by these courts involve substance abuse by a custodial parent or guardian.
The purpose of a FTC is to protect child safety, ensure a permanent care-giving environment, and promote children's well-being through family recovery. Each year, FTCs assist approximately 30,000 children across the country.
According to U.S. Department of Justice Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, Family Courts provide intensive judicial monitoring and equal access to family-focused interventions, services, and supports using a multidisciplinary approach to meet the comprehensive needs of these families.
These courts operate collaboratively, drawing on community partners' expertise in child welfare, substance use disorder treatment, and other community services to address the needs and build on the strengths of each family member.
As of 2019, an estimated 500 FTCs operate in forty-eight states, the District of Columbia, and the territories of Puerto Rico and Guam.
Currently, the only Family Treatment Court in Tennessee is located here in Manchester and is operated by the Coffee County Drug Court Foundation with funding from the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).