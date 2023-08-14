The Coffee County Farm Bureau had a full house for its Annual Meeting Saturday, Aug. 12 at its office located at 225. E. Main St., Manchester.
“We have had a successful year,” Coffee County Farm Bureau President A.J. Teal said during the meeting. “Back in December we were recognized with a Pinnacle Award again.”
The Pinnacle Partnership Award is the highest recognition a county Farm Bureau can receive. “We have been having a pretty good streak of winning the Pinnacle Award and I am really proud of that,” Teal said.
Teal said the Coffee County Farm Bureau was also awarded President’s Awards in three categories, while the Young Farmers and Ranchers was also recognized as being a gold level chapter. The Farm Bureau’s Women’s Committee also finished second in its district.
Teal said those successes are not attributed to him alone.
“It is all on behalf of the board, the volunteers, the ladies, the Young Farmers and Ranchers,” Teal said. “They don’t get enough credit, but it is also attributed to our staff, our agents, our secretary, they do a tremendous job of keeping us on track and helping us out when needed.”
“We have tried to represent all of our members well and hopefully we will continue to do that and also support our community and show our love of agriculture,” he added.
State Rep. Rush Bricken said during the meeting that the Farm Bureau and Tennessee farmers are held in the highest regard at the Statehouse.
“The nice thing about Farm Bureau and the agriculture industry, you all don’t usually demand a lot of legislation and when you do it is well thought out, it is for the good of the whole state and not necessarily just the farmers and that just means a lot in Nashville,” Bricken said. “I thank you all for what you do, the hard work. Tennessee is really dependent on you; you are the backbone of the state.”
Lee Maddox, Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation director of communications, served as the guest speaker during the evening.
Maddox complemented members of the Coffee County Farm Bureau for their hard work and dedication.
“What a great county Farm Bureau you all have got,” he said. “You all are the definition in my mind of what a county farm bureau should look like, should be like and you are and that is why you win that Pinnacle Award.”
Maddox said community members understand why the Coffee County Farm Bureau is so successful, and that is a willingness to work together.
“You have always done it right, you have stayed active and involved,” Maddox said. “We just need more counties just like yours.”
Maddox said it is very important for the agriculture community to share their stories with other community members.
“How we communicate that message going forward is critical,” he said. “You all have heard it over and over and it is true, we are losing an alarming rate of farmland.”
Maddox said the Farm Bureau was established 102 years ago to help give farmers a voice.
“I know you all are thankful, and I am for sure thankful that we have Farm Bureau,” he said.
“We have to keep sharing your story with others and you have to share your story.”
Coffee County Central High School Senior Aidan Hetrick recently saw a need at his school and decided to get to work, refurbishing the school’s aging outdoor classroom for his Eagle Scout service project.
The SpongeBob Musical is set to make a splash with audiences young and old for a second week, Aug. 11-13, when Millennium Rep’s Teen Actors Guild brings this dynamic song and dance-filled show to the stage at the Manchester Arts Center, 128 E. Main St.
Local pharmacist Kim Roberts of Manchester was recently recognized by the Tennessee Pharmacists Association as the 2023 Tom C. Sharp Pharmacist of the Year for her distinguished work in the profession of pharmacy and excellence as a clinician, colleague, advocate, and mentor.
The Manchester Parks and Recreation Department will soon have use of a new utility tractor and zero-turn mower. The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the $54,875 purchase during its meeting Aug. 2.