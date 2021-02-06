Reader discretion is advised.
No federal charges were ever filled against Sheriff Sim Banks, yet the FBI maintained an investigation into the man for three years during the height of WWII. The records from the files were kept in a confidential room due to the “obscene” nature of their content. These files investigated from the Knoxville FBI office from 1942-1945 were held six and a half decades until being released in 2010. The Times has obtained the files originally reported at the time by Chattanooga’s Channel 3 Eyewitness News.
This is the first in a two part series.
A collection of recently obtained historic FBI case files paint a picture of the Coffee County Jail in the mid-1940s with a narrative that reads like tawdry B-budget drive-in double feature.
This week 76 years ago, the FBI halted its investigation that sought to tie wartime-era Coffee County Sheriff Sim Banks to allegations of corruption, a prostitution ring and general charges of being difficult for the Bureau to work with.
The redacted files start with a memo to then-Director J. Edgar Hoover by Special Agent in-Charge W.A. Murphy that characterizes Banks as “grossly incompetent and a person of low moral fiber.” Murphy even underlined the words. Murphy reports in that memo that he intends to build a May Act (the 1938 May Act made it a federal offense to commit vice activities, namely prostitution, near military installations) case against Banks.
The interagency memos piece together a narrative that indicated that, as they dug into Banks’s activities, Special Agents found an elected official to be known as bootlegger prior to taking office and while he was constable in Manchester and an associate of a notorious pimp.
Murphy claims that Banks had recruited women (one only 15 years old) to work as prostitutes out of the Riverside Night Club.
Through a series of interviews with inmates, including several quarantined in the Knox County Venereal Disease Quarantine Quarters, witnesses describe prisoners having (sometimes just attempting) intercourse between the jail bars, transmitting STDs, men sneaking into the cells by picking the lock with a spoon and even details a drunken orgy in which the entire population got drunk on bootleg gin and then a night of “sexual promiscuity reigned.”
An interviewer writes that Banks admitted to frequenting the Riverside Inn and the Blue Moon nightclub where he danced with prostitutes he has held in the jail.
A 1943 memo details The Knox county VD facility account of four “rather attractive young girls” who were arrested in Manchester, told a caseworker that Banks allegedly requested them to return to Manchester for some undefined work he would find them.
During interviews, Banks was said to have interrupted on several occasions and told the FBI that these were taking too long and the girls needed be returned to their cells.
That same year, Banks himself investigated an equally shocking case that involved accusations that the owners of a local motel were disposing of unwanted babies.
A couple, former employees at the motel, told police that the Peters family had immolated one infant and cremated four others for a fees. Mary Ramsey and her husband Willie told police that her former employers would dispose of a baby for fees of $300-500, the Tennessean reported at the time.
A search of the property revealed a burn pit with some unidentified bones. The owners of the Moonlight Motel were arrested and held awaiting the results from the FBI lab on the bones.
By 1944 in the investigation, the FBI was still actively seeking witnesses to tie Banks to a prostitution ring. Murphy explicitly stated that there are “immoral activities that are occurring in Manchester Jail,” but have yet to uncover definitive proof that Banks was involved in a memo to Hoover. The agents were concerned that the stigma of prostitution would prevent their witnesses from convincing a jury.
Read more in Part two in the Feb. 10 edition.