FBLA has 22 national qualifiers at leadership conference

Attached is a picture of the FBLA members from Coffee County Central High School and from Coffee County Raider Academy who attended the Tennessee Future Business Leaders of America State Leadership Conference in Chattanooga last week. CHS had 22 national qualifiers, 13 alternates and
two scholarship winners.
First place winners were Preston Houck, Jackson Shemwell, Olley Todd, Kaitlyn Clark, Kanyen Alvarez, Nicholas Morris, Sarah Weaver, Blake Reynolds, Audrey Barton, Breonna Gandhi, Holli Hancock and Abisai Hernandez.
Second place winners were Aurdey Barton and Caden Davis. Third place winners were Kaitlyn Clark, Juliana Rust, Kaitlyn Davis and Elizabeth Moore. Fourth place winners are Seth Turner, Brianna Adams and Liz Young.
Fifth place winners are Jorden Bylsama, Gus Slone, Emma Ballard, Delainee Driver and Hallie Jacobs. Six place winners are Carwyn Sherrill, Seth Beaty and Patrick Jacobs, Keifer Schleicher, Elijah Teal and Raymundo Montealegre.
Seventh place winners are Krish Patel, Ella Helms, Lauren Shelton and Addison McCullough. Eighth place winners are Yoselin Aquilar, Maliyan Webb and Chevell Cornelison.
Eleven students from Temple Baptist Christian School in Manchester traveled to Greenville, S. C. to compete in the 45th annual American Association of Christian Schools (AACS) National Competition April 11-13 at Bob Jones University.
At a county meeting, held April 18 Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) Executive Director Amy Nix during explained that the center is facing a major fiscal cut due to the loss of two state grants.
The executive director of the Coffee County Drug Court Foundation Mike Lewis retired from his position on the eve of the release of a scathing comptroller citing major mismanagement within the fundraising arm of the local nonprofit organization.