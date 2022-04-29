The local Tennessee Association for Family and Community Education (TAFCE) Recognition Luncheon was held recently at the Farm Bureau C.O.R.R.A.L. Hosted by the Asbury club, “Have a Cup of Tea with FCE” was the theme for this year’s event. Carol Vanattia, County Council President presided over awards presentations for volunteer service and achievements in 2021.
The day included celebrating five new or returning members to the organization. Vanattia extended a warm welcome to Mary Burt, Asbury Club, Katie Hayworth and Molly Jacobs, Manchester Club, and Judy Bowers and Marcia Duke, Noah Club.
All local clubs earned the highest achievement, Master Club Award for outstanding community service and association participation. Even with post-pandemic barriers, clubs and members continued to reach out to the community through various projects, such as handcrafting Boo-Boo Babies for young children in distress in health care facilities, collecting pull-tabs and household supplies for resident families at the Ronald McDonald House, as well as volunteering throughout the county with community activities and fundraisers.
As literacy and education are primary initiatives of the association, members handcrafted and donated book bags and bookmarks for incentives for children participating in the Manchester library, summer reading program. In addition, 14 members/avid readers completed the FCE Book Challenge, collectively reading 513 books. Inspirational, Children’s, Fiction, Non-Fiction or Self-Help certificates were earned by Marilyn Bryan, Mary Gammons and Mary Srmek of Asbury; Jackie Barnes, Renate’ Bates, Teresa Boyett, Jeannie Crittenden, and Suzi Mosler of Manchester; Marjorie Anderson, Annell Black, Judy Bowers, Jeannie Freeze and Carol Vanattia, of Noah.
County Reader of the Year Awards were presented to individuals who read the most books by category. Recipients were: Vicki Jacobs and Theresa Tracy who tied in Children’s; Jeannie Freeze, Fiction; Mary Gammons, Inspirational; Renate Bates and Suzi Mosler who tied in Non-Fiction and Marilyn Bryan, Self-Help.
Each local club named a Club Member of Year which included Mary Srmek, Asbury Club, Marilyn Wilt, Manchester Club and Marjorie Anderson, Noah Club.
As member participation is vital to the growth and success of each club, members Renate Bates, Marcia Duke, Jeannie Freeze, Vicki Jacobs, Suzi Mosler, Mary Srmek, Carol Vanattia and Marilyn Wilt were recognized for 100 Percent Attendance at club meetings.
Membership Achievement Awards were presented to two dedicated individuals for continued years of service: Marcia Duke, 30 Year Member and Diane Oblak, 20 Year Member.
State, Certified Volunteer Service Award recipients who were recognized for completing at least 500 community service hours. They were: Jeannie Freeze with 1,000 service hours and Jackie Barnes and Marilyn Bryan, 500 hours each.
Membership in the Association for Family and Community Education at the national, state, county and local levels is open to anyone interested. Likewise, the University of Tennessee Extension offers equal opportunities for programs and employment. For more information, call UT-TSU Extension in Coffee County at 723-5141, or come by the office located in the Coffee County Administrative Plaza, 1331 McArthur Street, Manchester.