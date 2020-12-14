A statewide hunt is underway for unknown subject or subjects who have stolen a FedEx truck in Lebanon Dec. 14
Coffee County Dispatch has shared a BOLO at around 2 p.m. for a FedEx truck while making deliveries Monday.
The truck, 2019 Ford E55, has Tennessee license plate 54919H2.
According to the BOLO, a FedEx employee was in the back of the vehicle when an unknown subject jumped into the driver's seat and drove away.
The employee was able to jump from the truck without injury. The doors were still open as the thief drove away will packages falling from the truck.
The truck contains an unknown number of packages that include Apple products and clothing.