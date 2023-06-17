Festival goers come from near and far

Bonnaroo festival goers photo 01.jpg

Sean Anderson and Maegan Donajkowski from Northeast Michigan enjoying the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Friday practicing some juggling under the shade of a tree during the afternoon.

 NATHAN HAVENNER

After more than 20 years, festival goers continue to flock to Manchester for the annual Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival to enjoy a long-weekend of great music and fun times.

Haleigh Clark and Jarod Hodges made five-hour drive from Bloomington, Indiana to enjoy the festival this year.

Friday night ushered in a weekend of music that shows that, by all indications, Bonnaroo 2023 has returned to its pre-pandemic glamor. 

Manchester Times, Herald Chronicle and Grundy County Herald  subscriber Shala Wohlgemuth won the drawing for two Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival tickets. Picking up the tickets with Wohlgemuth is her son, Grant. Wohlgemuth said that she was excited to see Tyler Childers, while Grant was exc…

The area in and around Manchester always sees increased traffic volumes during Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival. The Tennessee Department of Transportation is gearing up for the extra traffic. TDOT works closely with the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Manchester Police Department, Mancheste…

Situated in the picturesque Cascade Hollow in Tullahoma, Tennessee, Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. continues to produce George Dickel Tennessee Whisky using the same techniques that company founder George A. Dickel brought to the valley during the late 1800s.

The City of Manchester has agreed to hire a specialized attorney to assist in negotiating with the state moving forward on Tennessee's moratorium regarding certain new sewer taps above chronic manholes.

