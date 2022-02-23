With the deadline for the May 3 county primary passed, the 2022 local county election saw 76 candidates officially submit their qualifying papers to have their names on the ballot.
The deadline to file petitions for the May primaries was Thursday, Feb. 17, at noon. The deadline to withdraw will be the following week on Thursday, Feb. 24, at noon.
This year’s ballot will consist of almost every political office on the county level, including Coffee County Mayor, all county commissioner seats in all districts, Circuit Court Judge Parts 1 and 2, county trustee, district attorney general, General Sessions Judge Parts 1 and 2, sheriff, circuit court clerk, county clerk, public defender, register of deeds, road superintendent, all road commissioners, all constables and all seats for county, Tullahoma City and Manchester City school boards.
The following candidates who have qualified and will run for office is as follows:
County mayor and sheriff races
For the Coffee County mayoral race, sitting county commissioner Margaret Cunningham (I) will meet former State Rep. Judd Matheny (R) in the August general election. Current Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell announced last August he would not be seeking a third term for the position.
In the race for Coffee County Sheriff, incumbent Chad Partin (R) will go head-to-head with Sheriff’s Department Deputy and SRO Alethia Smart-Rawn (R) in the May Republican primary. Whoever wins the primary will face off against former sheriff’s department Captain Danny Ferrell (I) and Manchester Police Chief Investigator Brandon Tomberlin (I) in the August general election.
Commissioner races
The full commission will see a complete reset following the redrawing of county districts in accordance with the 2020 Census. The new county district map has changed from 21 districts to nine, with two commissioners representing each district, resulting in a loss of three commission seats.
For the 2022 general election, each new district will see two seats up on the ballot.
The new District 1 will see sitting Commissioners Helen Debellis (R) and Jimmy Hollandsworth (R) meet Benny Jones (R) in the Republican primary. The two winners will advance to the August ballot.
The new District 2 will see sitting Commissioners Joey Hobbs (R) and Claude Morse (R) meet Mike Stein (D) at the August election.
The new District 3 will see Laura Cason Nettles (R) meet sitting Commissioners Ashley Kraft (R), Rose Ann Carden Smith (R) and Scarlett Taylor (R) in the Republican primary. The two winners will advance to the August ballot.
The new District 4 will see Tim Brown (R) and Joseph M. Hodge (R) on the August ballot. They face no opposition for election in August.
For the new District 5, sitting Commissioner Missy Deford (R) will meet Tim Morris (R) and Allen Parton (R) in the May Republican primary. The two winners will meet Bonnie Gamble (D) at the August ballot.
The new District 6 will see sitting Commissioner Dennis Hunt (R) meet Terry Hershman (R) and Jon Holland (R) in the primaries. The two winners will meet sitting Commissioner Bobby Bryan (I) in the August general election.
In the new District 7, sitting Commissioners Rosemary Crabtree (D) and Jackie Duncan (D) will meet Tina Reed (R) at the August general election.
The new District 8 will see sitting Commissioners Dwight Miller (R) and Tim Stubblefield (R) meet Marian Galbraith (I) on the August ballot.
The new District 9 will see sitting Commissioner Lynn Sebourn (R) meet Jenna Amacher (R) and Frank C.B. Watkins (R) in the May primary. The two winners will advance to the August ballot. Those winners face no opposition in August.
Judgeships and more
In the race for the seat of Circuit Court Judge–Part 1, incumbent William Lockhart (R) is running unopposed for the seat. Lockhart was appointed to the bench by Gov. Bill Lee in August 2021 to fill the unexpired term of L. Craig Johnson who stepped down earlier in the year. As for the Circuit Court Judge–Part 2 seat, Eric Burch (R) will meet Bobby Carter (R) in the Republican Primary in May. Current Circuit Court–Part 2 Judge Vanessa Jackson will not seek reelection.
In the General Sessions Judge–Part 1 race, incumbent Greg Perry (R) will run unopposed. As for the seat of General Sessions Judge–Part 2, Gerald Ewell, Jr. (R) and Garth Roland Segroves (R) will meet in the May primary. Current General Sessions–Part 2 judge Jere Ledsinger will not seek reelection.
For the race of District Attorney General, Felicia Beth Walkup (R) will meet current District Attorney General Craig Northcott (R) in the May primary. The winner does not have competition on the August ballot.
Public Defender John E. Nicoll (R) is running unopposed for his seat.
For the Circuit Court Clerk race, incumbent Jenny Anthony (R) will face off with Josh Morris (R) in the May Republican Primary. Anthony has been serving as Circuit Court Clerk since March 2021 after being appointed by the county commission. Long-time Circuit Court Clerk Heather Duncan stepped down from the position in January 2021 to accept the position as a county government consultant with CTAS.
For the race for the seat of Coffee County Clerk, Melissa Northcott Anderson (R) will meet incumbent Teresa McFadden (I) in the August general election.
Current County Trustee John Marchesoni (R) and Register of Deeds Donna Toney (R) will run unopposed in their respective races.
For the races for Constable, two constables for each seat will be on the ballot. Brian D. Coate (D) will meet James V. Sanders, Jr. (R) on the August ballot for Seat 3–Districts 5, 8 and 9. Milton Stanley (I) and Carl D. Wilson (I) will run unopposed for Seat 1–Districts 1, 3 and 4 and Seat 2–Districts 2, 6 and 7.
Road superintendent and commissioner races
In the road superintendent race, incumbent Benton Bartlett (R) will face off against Scott Hansert (R) in the May primary. The winner of the primary will meet Ronnie Dale Watts (D) in the August general election.
For the seats of road commissioner, Jeff Bush (I) and James “Jamie” Weaver (I) are running unopposed for Seat 1–District 3 and Seat 4–District 6, respectively. For Seat 3–District 5, Carolyn Beaty Duke (R) will meet James Randy Kennedy (I) on the August ballot.
School board races
The Coffee County School Board was reapportioned in November by the county commission to see three mega districts with three school board members to each mega district. This change expanded the school board from seven members to nine. The 2022 election will see two positions up for grabs for each seat.
For the race for the Coffee County School Board Seat 1–Districts 1, 3 and 4, Thomas E. Ballard (R), incumbent Freda K. Jones (I) and Gordon Matthews (I) will be on the ballot in August. The top two vote getters will serve four-year terms.
For the race of Seat 2–Districts 2, 6 and 7, sitting County Mayor Gary Cordell (R) and Brent Parsley (R) will be on the August ballot. The top vote getter will serve a four-year term, and the runner up will serve a two-year term.
For the race of Seat 3–Districts 5, 8 and 9, Jennifer Peacock Hodge (R) will meet Josh Frederik (I), incumbent Brett Henley (I), sitting Commissioner Michael Ray (I) and Kathy Rose (I) in the August general election. The top vote getter will serve a four-year term, and the runner up will serve a two-year term.
For the Manchester City Schools board race, there will be three seats up for grabs. Travis Hill (R), Lisa Lovelady Gregory (I) and Prater Powell (I) will be on the August ballot.
Tullahoma City Schools has two seats on the ballot. Incumbent school board member Sid Hill (I) will face Gigi Robison (R) in August. The other incumbent, Amy Johnson, elected not to seek another term on the board.
Important deadlines
The voter registration deadline for the May 3 county primary is Monday, April 4.
For the Aug. 4 general election, including the Tullahoma and Manchester municipal elections, qualifying petitions came available Monday, Feb. 7. The filing deadline for that election will be noon Thursday, April 7. Those interested in running for those seats may pick up papers at the Coffee County Election Commission, located at 1329 McArthur St., Suite 6 in Manchester.
Those who missed the deadline but want to run for office need to file a certificate of write-in candidacy to the Coffee County Election Commission by noon Wednesday, June 15.
Along with local general elections, the Aug. 4 ballot will include statewide primaries for governor, U.S. House of Representatives (6th Congressional District), Tennessee House of Representatives (47th House District), state executive committeeman and committeewoman, as well as questions as to whether to retain or replace various judges on the state’s supreme and appellate courts.
For more information contact the Coffee County Election Commission office at 931-723-5103.