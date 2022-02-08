With less than a week left for candidates to pick up and return qualifying packets for county races, those races are picking up.
As of Friday, Feb. 4, 55 people have picked up papers to be included in the May primary and 19 have picked up papers for the August election as Independents.
New to the bids are Felicia Beth Walkup (R) in the Circuit Court Judge Part II race, where she will face fellow republicans Eric Burch and Robert Carter.
Republican Brad Godwin has picked up papers for the new District 3, and will face Republicans Charles Duncan, Ashley Kraft Laura Nettles and Rose Ann Carden Smith for that seat. The victor will then face Independents Randy Harrell and Barry West in the race for District 3.
Republican Allen Parton has joined the race for District 5 where he will face Republicans Missy DeFord, Johnnie Duncan, Tim Morris and Richard Shasteen. Democrat Bonnie Gamble has picked up papers for the Democratic Primary and is unchallenged there.
Picking up papers for the District 6 primary are Republicans Terry Hershman, Jon Holland and Dennis Hunt.
In the District 7 primary race, democrats Rosemary Crabtree will face Jackie Duncan. On the Republican side Tina Reed and Tim Stubblefield will vie for the Republican nomination.
In the August election new to the races is Gordon Matthews who has picked up papers for Coffee County School board seat one with Brett Henley and Freda Jones.
Independent Jeff Bush has picked up papers for Road Commissioner Seat 1, James Kennedy Seat 3 and James Grady Weaver for Seat 4.
Milton Stanley will run as an Independent for Constable Seat 1 and Carl Wilson Seat 2.
The Constable Seat 3 race has Brian Coate (D) and James Sanders (R) in the May primary.