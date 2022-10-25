Manchester Fire responded to a structural fire at 772 Raven St on Oct. 22.
Crews arrived in scene with heavy Fire showing in front of the residence. MFD crews knocked down the exterior fire very quickly and then moved inside the front room of the residence. Once the main fire was knocked down crews started salvage and overhaul operations.
Crews pulled some ceiling areas and ensured the fire was knocked down totally.
There were no injuries to occupants or firefighters. Damage was done to the house and two cars parked in the driveway.
All responders did an excellent job, Coffee County Communication Center, EMS, and Manchester PD provided excellent assistance. The American Red Cross and SERVPRO were called for assistance for the sic adults that were displaced by the fire.
The Coffee County 911 Communications District Board approved a motion that will send board members and Communication Center Director to discuss the specifics concerning the public purchase of a tower site the county currently leases for its communications network.
After nearly 90 years of serving the community as a country store and restaurant, The Beechgrove Country Store is gearing up for its official reopening Monday Oct. 24 after a two-week renovation project.
David Welborn presents his childhood toy fire truck from about 1953 to Hickerson Station Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brett Cunningham for their display of toy fire trucks. The presentation was made at the annual pancake breakfast fundraiser at the fire hall on Saturday, Oct. 15. David …
The Exit 105 Committee made up of three Manchester Aldermen and three Coffee County Commissioners met on Oct. 12 to discuss expanding city water and sewer access to the area north of town along Highway 41 around I-24 Exit 105.
Since releasing her first novel titled “Dunnigan” last April, Manchester author Jenna Cossey has been busy promoting her historical fiction novel with a series of book talks and blog updates. Cossey will next speak at the Coffee County Historical Society Saturday, Nov. 12 at noon.