Manchester Fire responded to a structural fire at 772 Raven St on Oct. 22.

Crews arrived in scene with heavy Fire showing in front of the residence. MFD crews knocked down the exterior fire very quickly and then moved inside the front room of the residence. Once the main fire was knocked down crews started salvage and overhaul operations.

