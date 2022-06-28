Saturday, June 18 night Manchester Fire crews responded to a reported kitchen fire at 728 S Spring St.
Crews arrived on scene and discovered smoke coming out of the rear of the home and discovered the fire was not extinguished as reported. The homeowners, Larry and Sue Banks, were out of the home when personnel arrived on scene.
Crews entered the home with attack lines and extinguished the fire that was in the hood system above the stove. While conducting salvage and overhaul operations crews discovered the fire had gotten into a void space above the hood system and into the second floor area of the home.
Further investigation also revealed the fire got into some void spaces in the roof area above the kitchen. Crews ventilated the area, pulled ceiling areas, and used power tools to access the void spaces to ensure the fire had not traveled to other areas of the home. Once crews were sure the fire was totally extinguished the cleaned up their tools and equipment and turned the scene over to the homeowners.
Cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries during this incident. Crews received excellent assistance from Manchester PD and Coffee County EMS personnel and the Coffee County Communications Center.