The Fairest of the Fair court flanks the 2022 winner as the crowd of parents and supporters shows their support. From left to right: Hannah Chessor, Kenzie Givens, Addison Welch, Sydney Shipley, and Anna-Leise Strohm.
Fairest of the Fair 2022 winner Addison Welch was crowned by 2021 queen Chandler Carter.
Caitlin Able photo
The crown of Fairest of the Fair for Coffee County was passed on at the annual beauty pageant, going to first time pageant competitor Addison Welch.
“I feel absolutely surprised in the best possible way,” Welch admitted.
Seventeen hopefuls made their way across the impromptu stage at Coffee County Raider Academy after the pageant got rained out at the fairgrounds.
As presented, the contestants were: Kiauna Lawrence, Hannah Chessor, Lilliana Johnson, Lyndsey Paschall, Skylar Mendez, Mikayla Totherow, Sydney Shipley, Ashlee Weaver, Caziah King, Lyra Leftwich, Abby Smith, Maddie Sullivan, Kenzie Girens, Alyssa McClanahan, Addison Welch, former Miss Teen Coffee County Anna-Leise Strohm and Miranda Johnson.
During the interview portion of the competition, Welch was asked how she handles disappointment - something she did not have to face as she was crowned within the hour.
“I think the most important way to handle disappointment is to look at everything in your life that there is to be grateful for and everything that’s to come in the future,” she said.
Runners-up to the Fairest were presented with rose bouquets provided by The Mossy Pot. The pageant court included Hannah Chessor, Sydney Shipley, Kenzie Givens and Anna-Leise Strohm. Alyssa McClanahan took the People’s Choice crown, as voted by the audience.