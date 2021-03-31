Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has announced the line up for the 2021 event that will feature the Foo Fighters Friday, Sept. 3 and Lizzo Sept. 4.
The show was postponed to the September date due to the pandemic.
Tickets went go on sale at noon on March 31.
Currently Bonnaroo has approached the city of Manchester for annexation a public hearing will be held at 6:30 April 6 at City Hall to allow residents to voice comments and concerns.
Vehicle passes will be offered by day for either Tuesday, Wednesday, or weekend access from Thursday through Sunday. This year the direct access from the interstate (Exit 112) will be closed.