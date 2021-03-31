167403280_10158024008165906_7278278808484174045_n.jpg

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has announced the line up for the 2021 event that will feature the Foo Fighters Friday, Sept. 3 and Lizzo Sept. 4. 

The show was postponed to the September date due to the pandemic. 

Tickets went go on sale at noon on March 31. 

Currently Bonnaroo has approached the city of Manchester for annexation a public hearing will be held at 6:30 April 6 at City Hall to allow residents to voice comments and concerns. 

Vehicle passes will be offered  by day for either Tuesday, Wednesday, or weekend access from Thursday through Sunday.  This year the direct access from the interstate (Exit 112) will be closed. 

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. He covers Lifestyles in addition to handling education reporting and general news assignments.John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, and enjoys the outdoors with his wife, Mitsy, and his 17-month-old, Sean.

Tags

Staff Writer

Download the free Manchester Times mobile app at the app store. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories.

Recommended for you