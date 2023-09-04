Visitors to the Coffee County Fair will have a wide range of options when it comes to tasty treats, but for some area nonprofits, operating a food booth during fair week is an opportunity to both fundraise and share their mission with others.
For years, the Manchester Rotary Club has partnered with 4-H to serve up a beloved fair favorite -- fresh golden brown funnel cakes with a nice dash of powdered sugar on top.
Neil Sloan, extension agent 4-H Youth Development, said the funnel cakes during fair week serve as the organization’s main fundraiser for the year.
“We have done it for years and I remember I worked in this booth as a 4-H member 10-15 years ago,” Sloan said. “It is our big fundraiser for the year and all the money that we get from it supports our little 4H kids and the little projects and activates, any trips they want to take on.”
Sloan said all money that is raised goes right back to the 4H kids.
About 25-30 volunteers man the booth for fair week, with many working in two-hour shifts, cooking and serving up the funnel cakes.
What is the secret to a good funnel cake?
“The right consistency, good oil, good temperature, not too greasy and a little bit of love,” Sloan said.
Over at the Coffee County Rescue Squad booth volunteers are busy cooking up everything from cheeseburgers and fries to fried bologna sandwiches.
Rescue Squad volunteer Jennifer Simmons said the Coffee County Fair is a great opportunity for the nonprofit organization to raise some funds.
“We are an all-volunteer organization,” Simmons said. “We do searches, drownings, trench rescue, grain bin rescue…we have a dog team and a medical team.”
Simmons said she is hopeful all members of the Coffee County Rescue Squad will be volunteering their time during fair week, along with some additional volunteers to help operate the food booth.
With nine-days to cover, Simmons said the long hours is probably the most challenging aspect of operating the booth.
Over at the Coffee County Quarterback Club food booth, volunteer Brandi Harmon said this year is just the second year the club has operated a food booth during fair week.
The club is raising money for the football team, and is hoping that in addition to meals, they will be able to purchase some new practice gear for the football players with the money raised.
“We would like to raise about $10,000,” she said. “That would be nice.”
Harmon wanted to thank the parents that have donated their time to help run the booth during the nine-day Coffee County Fair.
“It takes a lot of time and effort and it is teamwork,” Harmon said. “We are thankful for the parents that come out and help us, we can’t do it without them.”
Other nonprofit food booths include Out Reach Ministry, Christian Life Church, Coffee County High School softball and Coffee County High School baseball.
It has been one-year since Dot Foods officially broke ground on a new $50 million distribution center in Manchester. In that time, the nation’s largest food redistributor has worked to become a part of the local community.
Founded in 2003, Blue Monarch, a long-term, residential and therapeutic Christian treatment community for women and their children, is now planning a large addition to the campus located in Hillsboro that will coincide with serving the community for two decades.