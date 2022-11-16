1c Holiday open house photo 01.jpg

Shoppers enjoying the Foothills Crafts Holiday Open House in Manchester Saturday, Nov. 12.

 Nathan Havenner

Foothills Crafts in Manchester kicked off the holiday season with its annual Holiday Open house Saturday Nov. 12.

Located at 418 Woodbury Highway, the store is operated by the Coffee County Crafters Association. It features the work of about 50 local artisans specializing in everything from handmade holiday decorations to glass works, paintings, jewelry, quilts and decorative wreaths.

Tags

More Stories

Shelbyville man charged by TBI with elder abuse

Shelbyville man charged by TBI with elder abuse

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division, along with other agencies, has resulted in the arrest of a Shelbyville man, charged with the abuse and neglect of elderly patients.

City to commission salary study

City to commission salary study

Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a motion to accept proposals for a benefits survey that will assess the pay rates for city employees.

City responds to Riverkeepers settlement

City responds to Riverkeepers settlement

City officials say there was no intent to hide information during a recent Board of Mayor and Alderman vote to settle the Riverkeepers of Tennessee lawsuit over chronic manholes.

City hires new finance director

City hires new finance director

The Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman approved the hire of a new Finance Director at  November meeting, just days before the current director’s last day.

Recommended for you