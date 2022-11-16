Foothills Crafts in Manchester kicked off the holiday season with its annual Holiday Open house Saturday Nov. 12.
Located at 418 Woodbury Highway, the store is operated by the Coffee County Crafters Association. It features the work of about 50 local artisans specializing in everything from handmade holiday decorations to glass works, paintings, jewelry, quilts and decorative wreaths.
Antonia Williams, association president said during the event Saturday that the Crafters Association has had a nice turnout for the event.
“We have had lots of people coming in and we are giving out door prizes every half hour,” she said.
Crafter Meri Lapham said that as a nonprofit organization established 41 years ago, the Holiday Open House provides a consistent opportunity for people from outside the Manchester area to come by Foothills Crafts and see what is new for the holidays.
“They make it a point to stop in here,” Lapham said. “With the influx of new people that have moved into the area, they found us (too), and it is like hallelujah.”
“It is just keeping it alive, keeping handcrafting alive,” Lapham added. “It is something that will never go away in the American heritage. It just continues, and it is country-wide. You can go everywhere and you will find handcrafted items.”
